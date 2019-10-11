The $5 Hair Accessory That Can Change Your Look So Easily
If September is the month of spotting new trends, October is the month of actually trying new trends. And boy, are there a lot of October 2019 hairstyles to try. No need to get overwhelmed, though — I sorted through all the inspiring Instagram posts and street style snaps, and whittled them down to just 20 stand-out styles worthy of your attention (an impressive display of restraint, if I do say so myself).
The looks below cater to every length (pixie, lob, and extra-extra long) and every texture (from stick-straight to curls and coils), but there’s one trend that spans the spectrum: hair accessories. “I love how adding unique vintage scarves to the hair makes a look feel more polished,” Justine Marjan, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Khloe Kardashian and Ashley Graham, wrote in a recent Instagram caption. Try a long scarf tied into a messy ponytail (as seen on Sincerely Jules), or wrap a folded square scarf over your strands, retro-style (like photographer Sisilia Piring). “I’m fully here for an oversized headband,” added hairstylist Kristin Ess, who works with Lauren Conrad and Lucy Hale, on her own account. “Mostly because they don’t get lost in curly hair, but also because it’s dramatic.”
