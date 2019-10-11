The $5 Hair Accessory That Can Change Your Look So Easily

If September is the month of spotting new trends, October is the month of actually trying new trends. And boy, are there a lot of October 2019 hairstyles to try. No need to get overwhelmed, though — I sorted through all the inspiring Instagram posts and street style snaps, and whittled them down to just 20 stand-out styles worthy of your attention (an impressive display of restraint, if I do say so myself).

The looks below cater to every length (pixie, lob, and extra-extra long) and every texture (from stick-straight to curls and coils), but there’s one trend that spans the spectrum: hair accessories. “I love how adding unique vintage scarves to the hair makes a look feel more polished,” Justine Marjan, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Khloe Kardashian and Ashley Graham, wrote in a recent Instagram caption. Try a long scarf tied into a messy ponytail (as seen on Sincerely Jules), or wrap a folded square scarf over your strands, retro-style (like photographer Sisilia Piring). “I’m fully here for an oversized headband,” added hairstylist Kristin Ess, who works with Lauren Conrad and Lucy Hale, on her own account. “Mostly because they don’t get lost in curly hair, but also because it’s dramatic.”

Ahead, discover 20 must-try trends for October, as seen on your favorite celebrities and influencers.

1 Bobby Pinned @sophiarichie Sophia Richie parted her straight strands in the middle, and held each side back with a simple bobby pin. What could be easier? Amazon Conair Bobby Pins $6 See On Amazon

3 Clipped Bun @takishahair Sturdivant-Drew offers endless, effortless inspiration. Follow her lead and twirl your hair into a bun, then add a gold clip for drama. Kitsch Gold XL Snap Clips $5 See On Ulta

4 Clipped Bob @takishahair Where 2020 meets 1920. Dress up a short bob with pearl-encrusted clips á la Kerry Washington. Kitsch Open Shape Pearl Barette $12 See On Kitsch

6 Chignon With Headband @justinemarjan A simple, center-parted chignon gets a formal upgrade from a bejeweled headband, as seen on model Ashley Graham. Jacoba Velvet Pearl Headband $24 See On Anthropologie

7 Voluminous Curls With Headband @kristin_ess The best part of the big headband trend, according to Ess? They still stand out surrounded by big, bouncy curls. JENNIFER BEHR Lorelei Velvet Headband $260 See On My Theresa

8 Bangs With Headband @babba A pastel-hued headband with baby bangs is so '60s-chic, and Babba Rivera's look is proof. Urban Outfitters Valentina Velvet Headband $10 See On Urban Outfitters

9 Tied-Up Braid @justinemarjan Make a simple braid so much cooler by wrapping it in black elastic. NatureBead Elastic Cord $3.50 See On Etsy

10 Textured Bubble Ponies @justinemarjan Marjan created this style for the Chromat SS20 runway, but it works in real life, too. Sephora Collection Hold It Together: Snag-Free Elastics $5 See On Sephora

11 Hair-Wrapped Pony @kristin_ess Sweep your strands into a pony at the back of your head, then wrap a loose tendril around the elastic. Drybar Jump Start Quick Dry Blowout Serum $29 See On Sephora

14 Long Locs @vernonfrancois Stylist Vernon Francois gave Lacey Duke this long locs look and finished it off with a spritz of his own Braids & Locs Spray. Vernon François Scalp Nourishment Braids and Locs Spray $18 See On Amazon

15 Frizzy Pony @harinef Model and actress Hari Nef proves there's nothing wrong with a little frizz. Amazon Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Hair Brush $205 See On Amazon

18 Slicked Back With Scarf @sisiliapiring Piring's pairing of headscarf and sunnies feels retro the best way. Burberry Monogram Print Silk Square Scarf $400 See On Burberry

19 Pony With Scarf @sincerlyjules Julie Sariñana shows you how to make a low-key pony chic: All it takes is the artful arrangement of a patterned scarf. Zara Printed Scarf $18 See On Zara