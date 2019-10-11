(Beauty)

The $5 Hair Accessory That Can Change Your Look So Easily

by Jessica DeFino
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
If September is the month of spotting new trends, October is the month of actually trying new trends. And boy, are there a lot of October 2019 hairstyles to try. No need to get overwhelmed, though — I sorted through all the inspiring Instagram posts and street style snaps, and whittled them down to just 20 stand-out styles worthy of your attention (an impressive display of restraint, if I do say so myself).

The looks below cater to every length (pixie, lob, and extra-extra long) and every texture (from stick-straight to curls and coils), but there’s one trend that spans the spectrum: hair accessories. “I love how adding unique vintage scarves to the hair makes a look feel more polished,” Justine Marjan, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Khloe Kardashian and Ashley Graham, wrote in a recent Instagram caption. Try a long scarf tied into a messy ponytail (as seen on Sincerely Jules), or wrap a folded square scarf over your strands, retro-style (like photographer Sisilia Piring). “I’m fully here for an oversized headband,” added hairstylist Kristin Ess, who works with Lauren Conrad and Lucy Hale, on her own account. “Mostly because they don’t get lost in curly hair, but also because it’s dramatic.”

Ahead, discover 20 must-try trends for October, as seen on your favorite celebrities and influencers.

1

Bobby Pinned

@sophiarichie

Sophia Richie parted her straight strands in the middle, and held each side back with a simple bobby pin. What could be easier?

2

Safety Pinned

@takishahair

Any kind of pin goes, as evidenced by the intricate ponytail stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew created for actress Melanie Liburd.

3

Clipped Bun

@takishahair

Sturdivant-Drew offers endless, effortless inspiration. Follow her lead and twirl your hair into a bun, then add a gold clip for drama.

4

Clipped Bob

@takishahair

Where 2020 meets 1920. Dress up a short bob with pearl-encrusted clips á la Kerry Washington.

5

Clipped Pixie

@emilydoes_makeup

Getting ready clips are the new going out clips, says beauty influencer @emilydoes_makeup.

6

Chignon With Headband

@justinemarjan

A simple, center-parted chignon gets a formal upgrade from a bejeweled headband, as seen on model Ashley Graham.

7

Voluminous Curls With Headband

@kristin_ess

The best part of the big headband trend, according to Ess? They still stand out surrounded by big, bouncy curls.

8

Bangs With Headband

@babba

A pastel-hued headband with baby bangs is so '60s-chic, and Babba Rivera's look is proof.

9

Tied-Up Braid

@justinemarjan

Make a simple braid so much cooler by wrapping it in black elastic.

10

Textured Bubble Ponies

@justinemarjan

Marjan created this style for the Chromat SS20 runway, but it works in real life, too.

11

Hair-Wrapped Pony

@kristin_ess

Sweep your strands into a pony at the back of your head, then wrap a loose tendril around the elastic.

12

Straightened Lob

@jlo

J.Lo can do no wrong, right? For a vibe like hers, style your lob with razor-sharp ends.

13

Curly Bangs

@elainewelteroth

Elaine Welteroth's curly bang situation is seriously envy-inducing.

14

Long Locs

@vernonfrancois

Stylist Vernon Francois gave Lacey Duke this long locs look and finished it off with a spritz of his own Braids & Locs Spray.

15

Frizzy Pony

@harinef

Model and actress Hari Nef proves there's nothing wrong with a little frizz.

16

Cornrows With Bun

@freshlengths

Braid your hair back into a loose, low bun like London-based model @freshlengths, and finish with a scrunchie.

17

Half-Up With Scarf

@justinemarjan

Marjan accessorized this half-up style with a vintage Fendi scarf.

18

Slicked Back With Scarf

@sisiliapiring

Piring's pairing of headscarf and sunnies feels retro the best way.

19

Pony With Scarf

@sincerlyjules

Julie Sariñana shows you how to make a low-key pony chic: All it takes is the artful arrangement of a patterned scarf.

