Graduates of 2020 are allowed at least a little bit of fomo. Since the end to this season's school year isn't the typical graduation experience, all the more reason to make this year's at-home celebration unique. While your grad will still cross the finish line with four years of memories (and a diploma!) a luxury graduation gift for her big day may be worth considering.

Whether it be high school, college, or even a PhD, a graduation marks not only an accomplishment, but a new beginning. Something everlasting like a special piece of jewelry or a handbag can become keepsakes to carry into their future. But if you're looking for something a touch more functional, opt for something that they might not think to buy for themselves like a wireless charging station or a fancy air pod holder. Likewise with usage in mind, a sleek journal or daily planner that's actually cool can serve as motivation — Louis Vuitton's or Off-White's stationary goods would surely do the trick. And for those looking for a new job (or internship), help them to build up their professional wardrobe with some nice loafers or a designer blazer for interview attire.

Cross gift shopping for your graduate off of your to-do list with these luxe picks, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Louis Vuitton Notebooks

For those consistently jotting down ideas or planning their next trip, Louis Vuitton's mini notebooks are the perfect gift. The set is travel-themed with each journal referencing a different major city.

Saint Laurent Cardigan

This preppy cardi can easily be made professional with a crisp button-down or kept laid-back with some jeans on casual Friday's, making it an ideal gift for any young go-getter.

Chanel Mules

Chanel's mules are sleek, versatile, and timeless, meaning they'll go a long way in any closet. The subtle design allows for dressing up or down while the small details like supple ivory leather and golden CC's are utterly luxe.

Parisa Wang Bracelet Bag

Parisa Wang's Bracelet bags are clearly named: the adjustable top loop is made to fit on your wrist comfortably for a different take on a hands-free and strapless bag, great for anyone who may be navigating a big city for the first time.

Browgame Makeup Mirror

A beauty lover will always appreciate a good mirror and this sleek vanity doubles as posh home decor with its rose gold and marble accents.

Martine Rose Leather Loafers

A sleek loafer is simply a must-own in any young professionals wardrobe but for the fashionable grad, this trendy pair from hot brand Martine Rose is an edgy option that even the coolest of dressers will be impressed with.

Prada iPhone And AirPods Case

Not only is Prada's phone case with an attached AirPods holder super cute, but considering outdoor adventures are finally on the agenda it's the most fashionable way to go hands-free.

Fendi Packable Hat

Straw hats are a repeat trend every summer but this stylish one from Fendi gives you more bang for your buck since it's fold-able and won't get beat up when stuffed into a beach bag all season long.

Bottega Veneta Sunglasses

Sunglasses are always a necessary investment since the face-framing accessory is an outfit-changer as well as protective against harmful rays. And it doesn't get much cooler than this cork-covered pair from forever on-trend Bottega Veneta.

Michele Two-Tone Diamond Watch

Watches are a classic grad gift for a reason. If it's of good quality and a timeless design, it's an heirloom piece and this two-tone wrap style from Michele is just that.

Courant Wireless Charging Station

If your grad perpetually has their smart phone in-hand (at this point, who doesn't?) then you know they'll get a ton of use out of this wireless charging station and its sleek design won't cramp their bedroom decor style either.

Boy Smells Candle Pack

Candles may be nothing novel, but Boy Smells is among the most sought-after brands, so this gift pack of 6 of its best sellers will assuredly be a home-run for a scent lover.

Gucci Throw Blanket

A classic throw blanket may get extra use at the moment while we're still staying cozy at home, but Gucci's reversible and 100% wool option will be kept through every move.

Off-White 2020 Planner

Though ones current agenda may be pretty open for the time being, planning ahead post-quarantine is made stylish and high-end with Off-White's 2020 planner making it a solid idea if your grad needs a subtle nudge with future planning.

Hannan Rosé Nights Earrings

Jewelry can be tricky to navigate depending on the receivers taste but these adorable heart earrings from Hannan are so versatile and timeless that they're a safe bet for anyone whose accessory obsessed.

Bulgari Serpenti Ring

If you're really looking to invest in a wow-piece, Bulgari's serpent ring is a 'never take it off' item that promises to live in ones jewelry box forever.

Marine Serre Bottle Holder & Lanyard

If your grad is conscious of style and health, they'll definitely get plenty of use from a trendy water bottle and this built-in lanyard is made for summer adventures like hikes or long walks - which all are doing right now.

Burberry Checked Mini Rucksack

Though your grad may or may not be done with school, a classic backpack will always be a fall-back necessity and it doesn't get more timeless than Burberry's mini option in its signature checked pattern will never go out of style.

Loewe Tie Dye Towel

In the event that you're gifting to a shop-aholic with a complete wardrobe, opt for something useful that they likely don't have a trendy designer version of, like this Loewe towel that's apart of the brands Paula's Ibiza donation initiative.

Celine iPhone Case

If cool phone cases are like a pair of earrings that your grad changes regularly, Celine's fierce leopard snap-on case will be a solid surprise.