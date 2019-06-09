20 Celeb-Inspired Haircuts For Summer, Courtesy Of Yara Shahidi, Hilary Duff, & More

There's something about warm weather that makes every girl eager to get a bold chop. Now that your wardrobe is stocked with colorful shoes, strappy dresses, and a new swimsuit, all you need is one last accessory to complete the aesthetic. These summer haircuts inspired by Yara Shahidi, Lucy Hale, Hilary Duff, and others will have you calling your stylist STAT.

Haven't you noticed that nearly every celebrity on your Instagram feed has gotten a bob within the past few months? Getting rid of those extra few inches of hair is like the itch you've been wanting to scratch all winter, so maybe it's time to give in to the craving once and for all.

Those who are longing for a major hair change are in luck, because social media is basically overflowing these days with makeover inspiration: choppy cuts, blunt cuts, pixies, a dozen of different types of fringe, and you-name-it. Above all, bobs and bangs seem to be all the rage.

Before you go strutting into the salon asking for the daily special, though, get acquainted with the top cuts and colors of the season. Don't worry, these stylish celebs have you covered.

Curtain Bangs View on Instagram The '70s are so in right now and what better way to channel the decade than with old-school curtain bangs like Hilary Duff just got?

'90s Rounded Bob View on Instagram Speaking of throwback trends, that tapered bob you used to have in the '90s is back again, parted in the middle and slightly flipped inward under the chin.

Pastel Pink View on Instagram Pastels are reigning in the color department, with pink being the most popular. Khloe Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and even Helen Mirren have debuted cotton-candy dye jobs already this year.

Retro Shag View on Instagram This wispy, layered, tousled cut is simply being called "shag" and it's slated to be the thing come summer 2019. Anne Hathaway's latest rendition is proof.

Asymmetric Bob View on Instagram Next up in the bob saga is the asymmetric cut. Mandy Moore and Brie Larson have recently debuted their longer-on-one-side 'dos with deep parts.

Flippy Fringe View on Instagram You could call this look by Jessica Chastain a subtle version of the '70s fringe trend. Your stylist will cut your bangs into a tapered shape so that you have an extra inch to flip on the sides.

Strawberry-Blonde Highlights View on Instagram Not ready to commit to full-on pink hair à la Khloe Kardashian? No problem. Eva Mendes' latest strawberry-tinted highlights are the perfect compromise.

Curly Bangs View on Instagram Ever since Sandra Oh let her tiny coils fall over her forehead, these bouncy bangs have been a hit with the curly-haired girls. Yara Shahidi, Alanna Arrington, and Zendaya are on board.

Pixie View on Instagram First it was Emilia Clarke and now it's Rowan Blanchard. The choppy pixie is finally making its comeback in a big way.

Extreme Side Swipe View on Instagram Emma Stone, queen of the deep part, is onto something because fashion girls are rocking the old-school side swipe more now than ever before.

Textured Lob View on Instagram If a bob is too much for you, maybe you should consider starting with this bubbly layered lob, courtesy of Reese Witherspoon. It's a super unintimidating cut that'll make you feel oh-so-free.

Blunt Cut View on Instagram Not a fan of layering? Kaia Gerber's stick-straight blunt cut, hitting just below the shoulders, might be more your style.

Platinum Blonde View on Instagram Sunny weather tends to inspire people to go brighter, and Ariana Grande did just that with her recent platinum dye job (she's not the only one).

Inky Black View on Instagram On the opposite end of the color spectrum, there's this unexpected summer hue that'll go surprisingly well with your tan.

Baby Bangs View on Instagram The baby bang craze isn't quite over yet. This year, try them with a cool-girl curly triangular bob.

Layered Curls View on Instagram Who wants to spend their summer messing with hot tools in front of the mirror? Let those curls be free, Sarah Hyland-style. This is the curly version of the rounded bob that's having a moment.

Chin-Length View on Instagram Channel the ultimate hair chameleon, Lucy Hale, with her recent chin-grazing bob. At the very least, it'll make for an adorably perky half-up ponytail.

High & Tight View on Instagram Finally, a ladies' version of the classic guy cut. Lately, Lupita Nyong'o has been wearing her hair short (or pulled back, in cases) on the side and voluminous and curly on top.

Long Extensions View on Instagram Sure, it's not technically a haircut, but the extensions trend deserves an honorable mention, too. Short-haired Olivia Culpo with long cascading waves is a case in point.

Long With Bangs mileycyrus on Instagram Earlier this spring, Miley Cyrus channeled her inner Hannah Montana and debuted long blonde hair with bangs. It wasn't long before the masses started following her lead.