If your summer agenda is full of afternoons spent in your local park or socially distant happy hours with a few friends outdoors, not only do you have to dress for the hot weather (face mask included), you'll have to plan your makeup accordingly. And to avoid your face makeup melting off, waterproof foundations are essential. Luckily, there are tons of different iterations on the market to choose from.

When you're searching for a waterproof foundation, celebrity makeup artist Tasha Reiko Brown, whose clients include Alicia Keys and Tracee Ellis Ross, says to keep your eyes peeled for a few key words. For instance, look for waterproof, sweat-proof, long-lasting, smudge-proof, and budge-proof. "Those buzz words sort of let you know if it has a water- or humidity-resistant formula inside of it," Reiko Brown explains.

Additionally, you'll want to look for a hero ingredient found in waterproof foundations. "Most cosmetics have an ingredient called dimethicone, which is a silicone-based oil," Camara Aunique, a celeb makeup artist who works with Angela Bassett, tells TZR. "Dimethicone helps keep skin soft and assists in giving a smooth application of the product. Waterproof cosmetics contain a special form of dimethicone called dimethicone copolyol."

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Ready to find a waterproof foundation to get you through the remaining days of summer? Keep scrolling to find 15 options recommended by celebrity makeup artists.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Waterproof Foundation: NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation

Waterproof Foundation: Mented Cosmetics Skin by Mented

Waterproof Foundation: MAC Studio Face And Body Foundation

Waterproof Foundation: Kat Von D Lock-It Tattoo Foundation

Waterproof Foundation: Armani Power Fabric Foundation

Waterproof Foundation: AJ Crimson Artist Kit

Waterproof Foundation: Dior BACKSTAGE Face And Body

Waterproof Foundation: Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

Waterproof Foundation: Uoma Beauty Say What? Foundation

Waterproof Foundation: Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation

Waterproof Foundation: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup

Waterproof Foundation: Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

Waterproof Foundation: Fenty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Waterproof Foundation: Danessa Myricks Vision Cream Cover

Waterproof Foundation: The Lip Bar Skin Serum