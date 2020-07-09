15 Waterproof Foundations That Won't Melt Off In The Heat
If your summer agenda is full of afternoons spent in your local park or socially distant happy hours with a few friends outdoors, not only do you have to dress for the hot weather (face mask included), you'll have to plan your makeup accordingly. And to avoid your face makeup melting off, waterproof foundations are essential. Luckily, there are tons of different iterations on the market to choose from.
When you're searching for a waterproof foundation, celebrity makeup artist Tasha Reiko Brown, whose clients include Alicia Keys and Tracee Ellis Ross, says to keep your eyes peeled for a few key words. For instance, look for waterproof, sweat-proof, long-lasting, smudge-proof, and budge-proof. "Those buzz words sort of let you know if it has a water- or humidity-resistant formula inside of it," Reiko Brown explains.
Additionally, you'll want to look for a hero ingredient found in waterproof foundations. "Most cosmetics have an ingredient called dimethicone, which is a silicone-based oil," Camara Aunique, a celeb makeup artist who works with Angela Bassett, tells TZR. "Dimethicone helps keep skin soft and assists in giving a smooth application of the product. Waterproof cosmetics contain a special form of dimethicone called dimethicone copolyol."
Ready to find a waterproof foundation to get you through the remaining days of summer? Keep scrolling to find 15 options recommended by celebrity makeup artists.
Waterproof Foundation: NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation
Gita Bass, celeb MUA who works with Tina Fey and Laura Dern, says NARS' All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation is her favorite long-wear waterproof formula on the market. "It's completely water and sweat-proof with a gorgeous matte finish that is still bright and luminous, so it looks completely natural and never mask-like or chalky." She adds that the shade range is amazing, too.
Waterproof Foundation: Mented Cosmetics Skin by Mented
If you want a mattifying foundation that finishes like skin, Aunique recommends Mented Cosmetics' Skin by Mented stick foundation. In addition to finishing like skin, she says it's moisturizing and doesn't leave your face feeling heavy, especially in the summer months.
Waterproof Foundation: MAC Studio Face And Body Foundation
MAC's Studio Face And Body is ideal for those who prefer a lightweight foundation. Aunique notes, "it's a waterbed foundation that works well when wet for light coverage, and gives the most beautiful glow when you apply." The makeup artist recommends rubbing it in your hands and applying it like a moisturizer.
Waterproof Foundation: Kat Von D Lock-It Tattoo Foundation
"If you really need a full coverage foundation that will not budge, particularly for 'on stage' type makeup, Kat Von Dee Lock-It Tattoo Foundation is amazing," Bass explains. But, you need to work quickly as the formula sets fast, she says. To finish the look, Bass suggests adding glow and highlight where you need it.
Waterproof Foundation: Armani Power Fabric Foundation
Bass notes that Armani Power Fabric is an incredible waterproof option. "It has a gorgeous creamy formula that dries to a luminous matte finish that feels weightless on the skin, and it has the added bonus of an SPF 25."
Waterproof Foundation: AJ Crimson Artist Kit
Vincent Oquendo, celeb MUA whose clients include Karlie Kloss and Nina Dobrev, suggests AJ Crimson's Artist Kit foundation palette, which is both long-wear and water resistant. "One of my clients Ella Balinska turned me on to it, she loves it," Oquendo tells TZR.
Waterproof Foundation: Dior BACKSTAGE Face And Body
Leaning towards a lighter formula? Turn to Dior Backstage Face And Body. "This has a super lightweight finish with buildable coverage," Bass notes. "And it's both shine and waterproof, perfect for your next beach adventure."
Waterproof Foundation: Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Reiko Brown suggests Tarte's Amazonian Clay Foundation if you want a full-coverage finish. "It's thick enough so it provides a lot of coverage, and it doesn't slide." Plus, she says it's budge-proof, so it doesn't go anywhere.
Waterproof Foundation: Uoma Beauty Say What? Foundation
Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks, celebrity makeup artist who works with Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Hudson, treasures Uoma Beauty's Say What?! Foundation for the perfect red carpet flawless finish. It's infused with healthy ingredients like berry extract, woolly thistle extract, white tea extract, rose hybrid extract, and Aglianico grape extract, giving it skincare are benefits, too. Available in 51 shades, it caters to every skin tone.
Waterproof Foundation: Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation
You don't have to shell out a lot of cash for a waterproof foundation, there are drugstore options that celebrity makeup artists have in their kits. Oquendo advocates for Maybelline's Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation. For under $10, it's worth testing out this summer.
Waterproof Foundation: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
For a long-wear foundation, Beau Nelson, celebrity makeup artist who works with the likes of Emma Roberts and Nicole Richie, recommends Estée Lauder's cult-favorite foundation. "Estée Lauder's Double Wear Foundation in all its many iterations is an industry standard." And he says it comes in an array of shades for all skin tones.
Waterproof Foundation: Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
A waterproof foundation stick adored by makeup artists is Hourglass' Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick. "This one is really great and gives such a diverse shade range," Reiko Brown notes. "It catches each shade group and then it hits each undertone."
Waterproof Foundation: Fenty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
"Fenty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is my favorite because it truly lives up to its claims of maintaining matte, smooth, and velvet skin all day," Sheriff-Kendricks explains.
Waterproof Foundation: Danessa Myricks Vision Cream Cover
"In any waterproof foundation I want to make sure the moisture is there and the skin looks flawless," Aunique states. "Something that when the skins natural oils comes up, it's not cracking or not staying in place." One of the foundations she keeps in her kit to help achieve this is Danessa Myricks' Vision Cream Cover.