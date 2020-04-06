The Zoe Report
15 Spring Essentials From The Outnet To Bookmark Right This Second

By Savannah Sitton
Out of the major onslaught of notable sales worth investigating right now, this is the one. With hundreds of styles up to 70% off across all categories, the site-wide sale promises you'll find all of your spring essentials from The Outnet. Plus, it'll serve as fun inspiration for future outfit planning while you're currently cozied up in hibernation mode. Though, the mega brand is unable to dispatch orders at this very moment, its site is fully functioning. Meaning you can browse, bookmark, add to cart, and even pre-pay so you don't miss out on its discounts that are too good to be true. So, go ahead and happily shop your heart out knowing your goodies will be on their way to you as soon as their warehouse re-opens ASAP.

If you already shop The Outnet (and refresh the New Arrivals page daily), you know it's a reliable source for the latest releases from the trendiest of designers. And, as a treat, the entire site is significantly marked-down right now (yes, including that one thing you've had in your cart since last season). And if you don't have the time or patience to comb through every steal-worthy deal, you're in the right place because TZR scored the full curation to find the top 15 picks, available now.

Belted Gingham Maxi Shirt Dress

$795$365
Gül Hürgel

This '70s-inspired shirt dress is just as fun to wear as it is head-turning. Among the most significant of price drops from the sale, this one promises to disappear quick — and, be honest, you'll want to keep wearing for endless seasons to come.

Makuna Convertible Top

$980$431
Johanna Ortiz

Nothing fits a summer setting quite like a halter top. Wear this scarlet red number with jeans or a mini skirt for eye-catching attire.

Isabella Flared Denim Mini Dress

$1,000$500
Stella McCartney

It's denim dress season and Stella McCartney's dark-wash take is the best do-it-all option worth snagging now. Wear on its own or layer a turtleneck beneath on chiller occasions.

Round-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses

$590$295
Oliver Peoples

One can simply never go wrong when investing in a pair of Oliver Peoples frames, and these retro a round pair will add a high-class fashion girl vibe to any ensemble.

Asymmetric Ruched Silk-Chiffon Top
$455$130
See By Chloé

Ethereal and boho-chic are two themes that remain on-trend for spring, and Chloé's dainty kimono top encapsulates both perfectly.

Ariana Linen-Blend Twill Playsuit

$650$325
Nili Lotan

Lift your spirits with this minimalist playsuit from Nili Lotan. Stylishly simple, the linen fabric offers endless ways to style it for both casual or professional goals.

Maisie 45 Satin Mules

$595$267
Malone Souliers x Emanuel Ungaro

Leave it to Malone Souliers to create the quintessential '90s heel of your dreams. With its feminine corded lace and polka-dotted satin, the kitten heel will surprise you with its versatility.

Belted Polka-Dot Mini Dress

$458$238
Nicholas

Hassle-free and joy-invoking, this polka-dot mini dress checks all the boxes to subtly slide into the No. 1 spot in your rotation of go-to sundresses.

Bonnie Satin-Jacquard Shorts

$295$126
Rag & Bone

Co-ord sets are a spring staple but Rag & Bone's satin option offers more than one on-trend detail. With its olive polka-dot print, the short and blazer combo also hits the PJ trend while still maintaining a completely elevated feel.

Fann Belted Wool-Felt Coat

$442$921
Diane Von Furstenberg

The trench silhouette is made for spring, however the usual gaberdine may prove to be too heavy when humidity and constant rain showers roll around. That's why DVF's felt topper is an ideal option.

Hopewell Denim Shirt

$315$90
Ganni

Ganni presents your best possible denim jacket for the season in a trendy but subtle tie-dye color-way; it's a mature but playful take on white denim jackets. Oh, and it's only $90.

Leather Wide-Leg Pants

$1,295$647
Helmut Lang

Possibly the most daring trouser option that just screams "too cool for you," leather bell-bottoms will always be on trend.

Embellished Cutout Shirt

$650$292
Alexander Wang

If your WFH attire is in need of a taking a step up, Alexander Wang's button-front shirt takes the familiar office staple into cool-kid territory with bold cutout detailing.

Bissett Bucket Bag

$375$188
Staud

Considering Staud is a crowd favorite, you should fully anticipate the brand's collection selling out, including this adorable bucket bag in pastel lilac.

The Roxwell Track Pants

$295$85
Current/Elliott

Get all the comfort of elastic waistband sweatpants but with an elevated touch of high-fashion with Current/Elliott's track pants in one of this season's hottest prints.