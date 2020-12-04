15 Organizational Gifts To Get Your Friend Who Won't Stop Talking About The Home Edit
Don't get me wrong, I watched all of The Home Edit's new Netflix series in one day like much of America — it was an entertaining show with so many genius tips. That said, there are some viewers who took their love for the organizational duo to a whole new level; you know, the people standing hours in line at The Container Store and spending even more hours arranging their kids' LEGOs in rainbow order. If there's someone on your shopping list who did all of the above and more, this guide to organizational gifts is for you.
Because you can't just give them anything. No, anyone who's truly organization-obsessed is ahead of the game in terms of "product," so chances are, they own that lazy Susan, rolling cart, and set of clear bins you already considered. The best thing to do is turn to the pros, which, luckily, has been done for you.
To get recommendations from those truly in-the-know (and who actually do this for a living), TZR reached out to professional organizers from The Tidy Home Nashville, NEAT Method, At Home With Nikki, and Horderly Professional Organizing to get their gift suggestions for the neatest, most organized person in your life. Their picks (plus a few from TZR), ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Nikki Boyd, professional organizer and founder of At Home With Nikki, recommends her book, along with its complementary planner, as a gift this holiday season. "This duo makes the perfect gift to bring joy and organization to any home," she says. "Together, they give you everything you need to organize and manage your home. Not only does this book have a tremendous amount of function inside with all the great tips, guides, and information, but it also makes for a beautiful coffee table book."
Boyd loves this desk bike, which is a great way to simplify your work and work*out* area. "With so many of us now working from home the desk bike makes for a wonderful holiday gift idea," she says. "It is a nice compact exercise bike which has an integrated desk so that you can multitask while in your zoom meetings."
In addition to a Horderly gift card (which can be used for both in-home and virtual organizing sessions), Jamie Hord, founder of Horderly Professional Organizing, recommends this label maker to help restore order in your home. "Labeling is so important because it ensures every single item in your home has a proper place, making cleanup even easier for every member of the family!" Boyd also recommends a Brother label maker, echoing that it's essential for keeping things in their place. "Everyone will be in 'get it together' mode come January so this gift will be right on time to help get things organized," she says.
"We love this product because the design is completely customizable!" Meagan DeLong and Ea Fuqua, the owners of Tidy Home Nashville, tell TZR. "You can choose each layer of the stackable design and if you gift this jewelry box, the recipient can continue to add to the stacks as needed!" Hord also suggests Stackers because it's so customizable, saying that it's great for anyone on your list and can be used for so much more than just jewelry.
"This makeup case from Amazon is so fantastic, we both use it while at home and traveling!" say DeLong and Fuqua. "You can't beat the price point of $18.98 and it is completely customizable to divide your makeup products into categories so you can easily find each item."
"The Elfa systems can be used in so many different spaces of the home, whether the gift recipient is needing more closet storage, pantry storage, or even a gift wrap station." say DeLong and Fuqua. "You can buy the systems as packages where every piece needed comes together and they are made to be used over a door or they can even be attached to the door."
"NEAT’s Pantry Label Set of preprinted, repositionable labels makes a great stocking stuffer and is perfect for anyone who wants to take their pantry to the next level," Ashley Murphy and Marissa Hagmeyer, co-founders of NEAT Method, tell TZR.
"Our Acacia Riser is made of a durable, sustainable wood that looks beautiful in a variety of settings," say Murphy and Hagmeyer. "It works really well in kitchen cabinets for spices, but is also the perfect way to give any bar cart a quick facelift just in time for New Year’s celebrations."
"Our Perforated Basket with an integrated divider is the perfect start to creating a lovely gift basket for socially distanced holiday cheer," say NEAT Method's co-founders.
Even the most organized people have random stuff they don't know what to do with, and this funky pink tray solves the problem in style.
With everyone working from home, office organization is more important than ever — and this "Very Important Papers Vault" makes it easy by helping you keep track of your most crucial documents.
Chances are, that organization-obsessed person in your life has a *very* neat bookshelf or two — so help them add a little style to the mix with these chic bookends.
Storage doesn't have to be boring, so gift this cute pom pom basket as an adorable accent to all the rest of your loved one's simple, clear containers.
Tidy jetsetters can't not appreciate this set of packing cubes, which come in a variety of colors and make keeping your suitcase neat a breeze (you know, for when traveling's possible again).