Don't get me wrong, I watched all of The Home Edit's new Netflix series in one day like much of America — it was an entertaining show with so many genius tips. That said, there are some viewers who took their love for the organizational duo to a whole new level; you know, the people standing hours in line at The Container Store and spending even more hours arranging their kids' LEGOs in rainbow order. If there's someone on your shopping list who did all of the above and more, this guide to organizational gifts is for you.

Because you can't just give them anything. No, anyone who's truly organization-obsessed is ahead of the game in terms of "product," so chances are, they own that lazy Susan, rolling cart, and set of clear bins you already considered. The best thing to do is turn to the pros, which, luckily, has been done for you.

To get recommendations from those truly in-the-know (and who actually do this for a living), TZR reached out to professional organizers from The Tidy Home Nashville, NEAT Method, At Home With Nikki, and Horderly Professional Organizing to get their gift suggestions for the neatest, most organized person in your life. Their picks (plus a few from TZR), ahead.

