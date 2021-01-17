The sweatshirt is one of those pieces that will always be a wardrobe staple, thanks to its effortless comfort and endless styling potential. And, with the loungewear trend in full swing, it's easier than ever to bring this athleisure favorite into everyday dressing. No matter how you style them, chic sweatshirts, like the 15 featured here, are the perfect blend of fashion and function.

That being said, not all sweatshirts are created equal, so consider your personal style as you shop. The silhouette is the key thing here. Whether you prefer pullovers, zip-ups, or hoodies, you can find trendy loungewear tops that are either cropped or extra-long (like a tunic or even a dress), and then, you have plenty of sleeve styles to choose from, like short-sleeved, blouson, billowy, and more.

Beyond that, there's a spectrum of color and print options out there to cater to every aesthetic, from solid shades and classic stripes to on-trend tie dye. You can even snag a dressy sweatshirt with interesting design details, like a ruffled trim, twisted hem, or open back.

From the timeless pullover to the sporty hoodie and so much more, stylish sweatshirts are a no-brainer when it comes to building a well-rounded wardrobe. Here are 15 of the best picks on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Timeless, Affordable Pullover With Over 14,000 Glowing Reviews On Amazon Hanes V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt $6 Amazon See On Amazon With over 14,500 glowing reviews on Amazon, this pullover sweatshirt from Hanes is a great, timeless pick at an attractive price. It has a classic ribbed trim and V-notch at the neckline, as well as a tag-free interior for added comfort. And, it's made of a high-density, mid-weight fabric that's partially made from recycled plastic bottles. From the same brand, you can also check out a similar style in men's sizes for extra color options, or try the the zip-up hoodie. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 10

2. This Fashion-Forward Sweatshirt With Puffed Sleeves Rebecca Minkoff Janine Sweatshirt $88 Amazon See On Amazon From New York-based label Rebecca Minkoff comes this super chic sweatshirt that's a fan-favorite for a reason. While its puffed sleeves border on statement-making, its soft fleece lining keeps things cozy. It can easily be worn dressed up or down, making it a casual-cool upgrade to an everyday sweatshirt. Available sizes: XX-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 5

3. A Flowy, Zip-Up Tunic With A Hood & Pockets Zeagoo Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt $32 Amazon See On Amazon While it may seem counterintuitive to call a zip-up hoodie fashionable, this flowy tunic proves it is possible. With an on-trend, oversized silhouette and rounded, high-low hem, it kicks the basic sweatshirt up a few notches. It also has side pockets, and comes in fleece or a thinner jersey material, depending on your preference. Available sizes: Small – 3X

Available colors: 18

4. This Raglan Sweatshirt In An Of-The-Moment Tie-Dye Print The Drop Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt $45 Amazon See On Amazon Falling in line with the ever-popular throwback trend, this pullover sweatshirt puts a modern spin on tie-dye with a range of so-now colors (like pastels and neons). It has long, raglan sleeves and is cut to have a slightly cropped silhouette that has just the "right amount of slouch," according to one Amazon reviewer. Another described it as "hands down the softest, most comfortable sweatshirt" they own. Complete the set with coordinating sweat shorts or jogger pants from the same brand. Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X

Available colors: 4

5. A Soft Fleece Pullover With A Sweet Ruffled Trim Core 10 Cloud Soft Fleece Ruffle Sleeve Sweatshirt $32 Amazon See On Amazon While it's technically meant to be activewear, this pullover sweatshirt can easily be worn beyond the gym thanks to the darling ruffled trim at the shoulders. Its made of a medium-weight, "cloud soft" fleece with a brushed back for added comfort. Basically, it has all of the practicality and movability of workout gear, but still looks chic for every day wear. "I can't believe how high-end and expensive it looks," exclaimed one Amazon shopper. "It's so comfy with a soft inside but really looks chic on." Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

Available colors: 4

6. This Sporty Hoodie With An Iconic Logo Levi's Graphic Hoodie Sweatshirt $27 Amazon See On Amazon The logomania trend is here to stay, and this sporty-chic hoodie from Levi's feels especially retro and cool. With all the makings of a classic hoodie — including a kangaroo pocket and drawstrings (shown fashionably bow-tied here) — it's guaranteed to be as comfortable as it is stylish. Choose from a variety of logo designs, and, if you're scooping up pieces from iconic sportswear brands, also consider this Nike pick with a stylish funnel neck. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X

Available colors: 11

7. A Soft, Chic Hoodie With Billowy Blouson Sleeves Daily Ritual Terry Cotton & Modal Hoodie $28 Amazon See On Amazon With oversized blouson sleeves, this pullover hoodie is an elevated take on a timeless silhouette. It's made of a supremely soft, cotton-modal blend that feels lightweight, but still has some substance to it. It can easily be worn both dressed up or for lounging, depending on how you style it. If hoodies just aren't your thing, you can also opt for a similar style with a crewneck. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 12

8. This Simple Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt At A Great Price Daily Ritual Slouchy Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt $16 Amazon See On Amazon A step up from a basic tee, a good, short-sleeve sweatshirt is hard to come by. But fortunately, Daily Ritual has you covered. Made of super soft, brushed-back terry, its fabric is on the thinner side, yet still has a cozy fleece lining, which one Amazon shopper deemed "luscious," and another described as being "like butter." Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 4

9. A Cropped Take On The Classic Pullover American Apparel Flex Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt $28 Amazon See On Amazon Cropped silhouettes are everywhere right now, and this pullover sweatshirt makes the case for a shorter length. With long, raglan sleeves and a ribbed trim, this American Apparel sweatshirt is the perfect blend of timeless and on-trend. It's created with the brand's signature Flex Fleece, which is a soft, medium-weight fabric that's great for year-round wear. Pop it over high-waisted leggings or bike shorts for a look that's effortless and chic. From the same brand, you can also grab a cropped hoodie with a zip-up front. Available sizes: Small – Large

Available colors: 6

10. This Sneaky Sweatshirt That You Can Wear To The Office Romwe Classic Collar Pullover Sweatshirt $23 Amazon See On Amazon For a look that's positively preppy and professional, go with a layered sweatshirt. This one has an attached, semi-sheer, contrasting shirt collar and hem that gives the appearance of two pieces in one. It's lightweight, stretchy, and has a back zip closure. Amazon shoppers especially appreciated its longer length, as it pairs perfectly with leggings. "This is exactly what I was looking for," explained one. "It's inexpensive yet feels and looks expensive. [...] Pair with leggings and booties, some tasteful jewelry, and I'm ready for my morning meetings!" Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 8

11. An Oversized Sweatshirt With A Cool Open Back Floerns Open-Back Sweatshirt $19 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you wear it to the gym or as part of your everyday arsenal, this oversized sweatshirt stands out thanks to its daring open back. While it looks like a basic pullover from the front, complete with a crew neck and slightly puffed sleeves, the open, raw-cut back is perfect for pairing with a strappy bralette or sports bra. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 2

12. This Cute Striped Sweatshirt That Comes In A Few Pretty Colors Floerns Drop Shoulder Striped Sweatshirt $18 Amazon See On Amazon Stripes are arguably the most timeless print of all time, so it's safe to say this sweatshirt will stay in your rotation for years to come. Dropped shoulders and wide sleeves add to the cozy, effortless look, whether you wear it with cut-off shorts or chinos. On the same page, you can choose from an array of stripes in different color combinations, including pink and white and red and black. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 8

13. An Affordable Cropped Sweatshirt With A Twisted Hem MakeMeChic Twist-Front Crop Sweatshirt $19 Amazon See On Amazon A twisted front hem makes this otherwise simple sweatshirt a real head-turner. With dropped shoulders, a ribbed trim, and a cropped silhouette, it'll look so chic paired with high-waisted jeans and leggings. And, it's made of a lightweight knit fabric that's on the thinner side, making it great for warmer weather and working out, according to Amazon reviewers. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 11

14. This Sporty-Chic Sweatshirt With Zips At The Sides RBX Side-Zipper Cowl Neck Sweatshirt $25 Amazon See On Amazon Another active style that's not just for workouts, this sweatshirt is equal parts sporty and chic. A cowl neck, quilted finish, and side zips give it major style points, while its soft, mid-weight fabric and dropped shoulders offer plenty of comfort. Choose from a variety of quilted patterns like diamond, chevron (pictured), and stripes. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 21

15. A Relaxed, Poncho-Style Sweatshirt With A Cozy Cowl Neck Unidear Batwing-Sleeve High-Low Oversized Tunic $22 Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get much cozier than this poncho-style sweatshirt. While a heathered finish gives it the appearance of a sweater, it fits and feels like a sweatshirt with ribbed trim and a soft, fleecy interior. Its oversized cowl neck, batwing sleeves, and high-low step hem give it a casual-yet-refined look. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors/styles: 31

Also Nice: This Sweatshirt Dress With A Hood & Pockets The Drop Iona Hooded Sweatshirt Dress $40 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you wear it like an extra-long top or on its own, this sweatshirt dress offers endless styling possibilities. Designed with side pockets and a drawstring-adjustable hood, it's made of a super-soft cotton-modal blend that feels "so comfortable," according to one Amazon shopper who, alongside several others, noted that it drapes perfectly. Or, opt for a similar style in a shorter silhouette (that comes in dozens of prints). Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X

Available colors: 6