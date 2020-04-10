With everything currently going on in the world, shopping might not be quite at the top of your to-do list. But, if you have a little extra to spend, consider purchasing from small clothing brands that need extra support keeping their businesses afloat. As there are an overwhelming amount of independent brands out there, start with what you know — local designers, and brands you've purchased from before. Beyond that, your favorite influencers can offer further shopping inspo.

Some of the labels highlighted below you may already be well acquainted with, like New York's Collina Strada and Khaite. But some could be a new discovery, for instance Amsterdam-based Rika Studios and Bassike, which hails all the way from Australia. Not only are these brands still working to fulfill new orders, many are giving back where they can by making masks or donating a percentage of profits. Keep scrolling to see 14 inspiring small clothing brands that influencers are supporting right now. Even if it's just buying something small or a gift card, every purchase makes a difference.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Cult Gaia

"I’ve been a massive fan of Cult Gaia since the beginning and they’ve been such a beacon of optimism during this tough time. If you shop now, the brand is offering 10 percent of sales to No Kid Hungry. So basically you’re giving back, and buying something to look forward to wearing once this is all over. Or if you feel like running around your house in a beautiful dress during quarantine. Do you!" — Olivia Perez, @livvperez

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Bevza

"Bevza has strong silhouettes and can be chic and sexy without trying too hard. Each pieces stands alone, but has versatility to be layered to perfection. I think of this line as collecting art. As of right now I have allotted a budget for some small business purchases. I also do small business round ups on my stories to show support to the brands that I love!" — Angela Fink, @angelafink

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Trois

"There are a few small clothing brand that I have been supporting but right now one that stands out is Trois. Its pieces are beautifully designed with easy to wear silhouettes that make you feel and look sexy and empowered. I've always been a fan of the brand but decided to finally make my first purchase the other day and grabbed its Ruby top that I had been eyeing for months now. — Stephanie Arant, @shhtephs

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Baacal

"I’m doing my best to support small brands I love by sharing their content, and sale info with my audience. There are a few plus [size] brands I know of that are making masks like Baacal and Melissa Masse, both female owned and local to LA." — Kellie Brown, @itsmekellieb

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Collina Strada

"The brand is really unique, you can't compare it with anyone else. The designer has created her own universe and I can never expect what is going to happen at its show. Collina Strada is also making masks for @masks4medicine, a group of New York City doctors that started this Instagram account to ask people to donate unused masks or sew fabric masks. The brand offers a fabric mask with every purchase from the website. I admire these brands for using their talent, network and platforms to do the right thing." — Stephanie Broek @stephaniebroek

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Ciao Lucia

"Aside from branding, I love the accessibility and price points of the brand. They have a specific point of view and my go-to for certain functions. Ciao Lucia has the perfect-for-summer wardrobe. I opt for the brand when I want to feel dressed up but still be comfortable." — Olivia Lopez, @oliviavlopez

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Refine

"I love Refine because their pieces are so effortlessly beautiful and made with gorgeous, high-quality silk. When you slip on a Refine piece you instantly feel comfortably, yet confident, and not many brands can do that. And Refine is donating 10 percent of their Spring 2020 sales to its Northern Italy factory workers to support payments for their groceries, medicines, and other necessities during the COVID-19 outbreak." — Christie Tyler, @nycbambi

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Donni

"Perfect for days when you want to stay in PJs but also look cute and put together. I love Donni’s waffle sets and would wear every color on rotation until further notice if I had it my way. They’re also giving 15 percent of all proceeds to LA Food Bank to provide meals for children, families, and anyone impacted by COVID-19." — Olivia Perez

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Stine Goya

"Stine Goya brings me a lot of joy with all their fun colors and patterns. I love mixing and matching her pieces and during this WFH situation, it's been a great shortcut for an energy boost. " — Babba, @babba

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Bassike

"Bassike is an Australian brand that makes the most fantastic basics, which is perfect during these times at home. I adore their tee shirts and shoes. They have a strong visual identity. I just got their loose tees in three different colors." — Jen Azoulay, @jen_wonders

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Khaite

"Khaite is another brand that is so well made and so defined in their message and who they are — you can tell a garment is Khaite just by the high quality of it. Khaite also has they perfect balance of masculine and feminine pieces. You can buy an amazing dress and an incredibly shaped blazer all in one go." — Christie Tyler

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Rhode

"Rhode always has great unique pieces that are so fun to wear! I'm supporting them by shopping directly from the brand and sharing on social!" — Jenny Walton, @jennymwalton

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Rika Studios

"The collection is simple, timeless, and cohesive wardrobe for the modern-minded woman. I love to mix and match designer pieces, vintage, high-street brands and small brands. Rika Studios created re-usable face masks from their dead-stock fabric for people who are working in health care and childcare." — Linda Tol, @lindatol_

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Cotton Citizen

"Cotton Citizen is a must-have for quarantine, they’re the master of cozy sweatpants and the perfect white tee. They’re also an incredible family-run business that could use some love right now! I just purchased a few white tanks from them that I’ve been living in with sweats, or jeans when I’m feeling brave." — Olivia Perez