Mother's Day is getting closer, but things are obviously a bit different this year with everyone stuck at home. Since the quarantine started, it has become a lot harder (or impossible, really) to gift your mom with a fun weekend trip or rejuvenating day at the spa. But these stressful times also mean that there's no better year to treat her to relaxing Mother's Day beauty gifts. With a little digging, you'll find it's easier than you think to bring relaxation to her.

The classic flowers and card is fine, but why not give her something she can reuse throughout the year to help her relax instead? Presents that fall under this category include items like a face steamer and some *ultra* chill candles, which can up the zen factor in her bathroom, or a new skincare kit and a luxe silk pillowcase to make her nighttime routine that much more enjoyable.

Moms are often the people who spend so much time caring for others, so encouraging them to take time for themselves while at home is important. Ahead, see the products that will help mom unwind and de-stress this Mother's Day.

