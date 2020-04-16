14 Relaxing Mother's Day Beauty Gifts That Are Perfect For Treating Your Mom This Year
Mother's Day is getting closer, but things are obviously a bit different this year with everyone stuck at home. Since the quarantine started, it has become a lot harder (or impossible, really) to gift your mom with a fun weekend trip or rejuvenating day at the spa. But these stressful times also mean that there's no better year to treat her to relaxing Mother's Day beauty gifts. With a little digging, you'll find it's easier than you think to bring relaxation to her.
The classic flowers and card is fine, but why not give her something she can reuse throughout the year to help her relax instead? Presents that fall under this category include items like a face steamer and some *ultra* chill candles, which can up the zen factor in her bathroom, or a new skincare kit and a luxe silk pillowcase to make her nighttime routine that much more enjoyable.
Moms are often the people who spend so much time caring for others, so encouraging them to take time for themselves while at home is important. Ahead, see the products that will help mom unwind and de-stress this Mother's Day.
Allow her to keep calm in any room of her house with a diffuser that's just as chic as the rest of her decor. The ceramic stone body feels more elevated than a typical plastic diffuser, and it helps that it's currently on sale for $101.84.
With notes of amber, patchouli, and sandalwood, your mom can slink back and relax in a bubbly tub that feels a little more elegant and sophisticated than using a bath bomb.
If skincare for her is a way to stay grounded and calm, especially in light of all that's going on, some new products will be right up her alley. Tatcha's set includes a lavish cleansing oil, polish, essence, and cream to make her feel well taken care of.
You can't go wrong with candles, especially when they come in a chic duo. The featured scents of these two are rosemary eucalyptus and chamomile lavender, so you can rest assured your mom will relax each time she burns them.
You know she probably won't treat herself to a luxe body lotion, so this gift will be much appreciated. The potent potion featured in La Mer's products is infused into this formula, too, so she can treat her entire body to good skin care.
All this extra hand washing sadly translates into extra-dry skin, so to save it, your mom will need the right products. This sweet orange-scented hand wash includes ingredients such as aloe and sea buckthorn berry to prevent dryness, and the vanilla lotion will help to restore moisture and repair dehydrated skin after.
Make sure she gets the rest she deserves by upping the ante on her sleep routine. A combo of a silk pillowcase and eye mask serve as the perfect treat every time she turns in for the night. Made of 100% mulberry silk, this duo will make her hair and skin feel healthy and luminous in the morning.
Made out of rose quartz, this roller will help her de-puff and unwind at the end of the day or first thing in the morning. Pair it with a hydrating serum and both she and her skin will feel the love when rolling.
Nothing quite beats a face mask when taking time for a little self-care. This one envelops the face in a warm, woody scent while using a vitamins B, C, E, and F to repair and soothe skin overnight.
Using a steamer for an at-home facial makes it that much better. This particular one uses micro-steam to hydrate, purify, and boost dewy skin, so she'll actually feel like she got a professional-grade treatment.
CBD has been getting a lot of love recently as a skincare ingredient. In this moisturizer, it's meant to soothe burnt-out skin alongside argan oil, an ingredient Josie Maran has mastered, that will moisturize and protect.
One of the best things about getting your hair done is having it washed and getting a scalp massage. This mini massager can help give her just that from the comfort of her couch to soothe tension and stimulate circulation on her scalp.
One Love Organics decided to take a well-loved skincare ingredient — vitamin C — and mix it with sugar crystals and shea butter for an ultra moisturizing blend. It'll buff away dead skin cells without feeling too harsh and contribute to softer and suppler skin.