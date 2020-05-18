The temperatures are heating up for the warmest months of the year, which means quarantine fashion is getting an update. Loungewear staples are still a major part of the stay-at-home uniform, but as people begin to venture outside for some fresh air — whether it’s for a quick errand or a socially distanced hang with friends — many are swapping their lived-in sweats and hoodies for pieces that feel like summer. And judging by Sofia Richie’s one-shoulder crop top, such pieces include chic swimwear now, too.

Like many of those who work in the fashion and entertainment industries, Richie has been spending the past two months at home. But when she isn’t snapping selfies of her at-home beauty routine, playing dress up in her closet, or getting some much-deserved rest, the 21-year-old model and influencer has been soaking up the sun — quarantine style. And that’s exactly what she did on May 16.

Richie was spotted in Malibu on her way to visit a friend for a sunny Saturday wearing the top of the $180 Nancy Bikini from Hunza G paired with a pair of classic black sweatpants and fuzzy slides, giving her comfortable ensemble an elevated and summer-ready touch. The model also sported a quilted Chanel backpack and black face mask — which, combined with the rest of her ensemble, created a streamlined outfit for isolation.

It’s no secret that swimwear has evolved to the point where they can be worn away from the pool as sleek, fitted tops. However, Richie’s take on the trend proves that swimwear as summer tops are still going strong for 2020 — and when they’re paired with an easy piece like sweatpants or joggers, they give a laidback ensemble that’ll work for any casual occasion.

If you want to create a look like Richie’s for the next time you leave the house — or when you want to step up your stay-at-home outfit — take a page from the model’s book and wear a one-shoulder bikini top, like the $90 Barb Top from Frankies Bikinis, with your favorite sweats. Or, wear a simple crop top like Aritzia’s $58 Sculpt Knit One-Shoulder Top.

Ready to trade in your baggy tees for a cropped one-shoulder top like Richie? Scroll down to shop TZR’s favorite picks on the market.

