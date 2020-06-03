12 Black-Owned Wellness Brands To Support Right Now — & Always

With protests happening in every state across America (and abroad) in honor of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, and the killings of many other Black lives before them, there's good reason to take a moment — no matter how small — to nurture your physical and emotional wellbeing. And doing so by shopping at Black-owned wellness brands is a way to practice self care and support Black businesses at the same time.

Because, though supporting Black entrepreneurs should be a 24/7 endeavor, amplifying Black voices and putting money in their pockets is of utmost importance right now. Not only is it a way to uplift the Black community in the wake of police brutality and racist acts of violence, but Black businesses have also been disproportionately struggling to stay open since coronavirus closures, according to a nationwide survey conducted by the Global Strategy Group on behalf of two organizations, Color of Change and UnidosUS.

Aside from the immediate reasons to shop Black, it's also worth noting the wellness industry — worth $4.2 trillion globally, The Global Wellness Institute reported in 2018 (and undoubtedly grown since then) — has always had a problem with diversity. Brands often propagate the image of physical and mental wellbeing — through yoga, vitamins, clothes, food, and more — as synonymous with a rich, white woman. And while that is slowly starting to change, supporting the Black creatives within the industry is as important as ever.

So, if you're looking for a candle to unwind with at the end of the day, CBD to relax, or a superfood latte powder to kick off your mornings, below are 12 Black-owned wellness brands to shop from today — and in the future.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This feminine care brand is made by people with vaginas, for people with vaginas. Its products — like wipes, washes, menstrual products, and maternity-specific pads — are biodegradable, cruelty free, and made with natural ingredients. In an effort to give every menstruating person access to what they need, the brand has also partnered with #HappyPeriod, "an organization that provides menstrual hygiene kits to those who are homeless, low income, or living in poverty."

The CBD industry has boomed since it became legal, but after decades of people of color being disproportionately convicted for weed possession against their white counterparts, there's a huge disparity in diverse business owners. Buena Botanicals is run by Afro-Latina twins, Coral and Rah Hines, and offers organic, full-spectrum CBD products in tinctures, soaps, and face washes.

If you're not familiar with sound baths or sound therapy, Dr. Crystal Jones is a great place to start. She works in sessions, or just a quick chat, to work sound and body together in a healing and transforming experience. Though she works with anyone in this process, she specifically believes in recognizing the special "way black queer folx move through this world."

Co-founded by Trinity Mouzon Wofford in 2017, this Brooklyn-based wellness brand is "centered in making superfood-boosted essentials for health and beauty," according to its website. That means you'll be able to find a wide array of tea blends and face masks with ingredients akin to a morning smoothie.

Experience wellness with a collective by joining The Brownies. The platform was created in 2014 by Ayanna Wilks and Brianna Agyemang (the latter of whom helped start #BlackoutTuesday) to serve as a community for black women to celebrate and highlight each other. Sign up for a newsletter that gives you access to run clubs, book clubs, parties, and more initiatives designed for black women.

Louisiana-based Alter Planning Co. is dedicated to making planners — in yearly and daily formats — that give structure to a creative's life. "Goal-oriented and focused, we wanted planners that challenged us to alter our approach and implemented more structure and drive in our routine," reads the brand's "About" page.

Founded by Elizabeth Davis, Shedavi is all about cherishing your hair, whether that be by using its beloved hair-growth products or conditioners and shampoos that promote shine, volume, and softness. The entire line is safe to use on any hair type and is touted by just about everyone that uses it.

Aycee Brown, founder of Goodnight Darling Co., knows the power of a good sleep. "Without sleep, we get sick, we get stressed, we get snappish at work and at home, and we break down," reads a line from the brand's mission page. "Lack of sleep exacerbates chronic health conditions and sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture." Which is why she created an entire brand — with room sprays, tinctures, candles, bath products, and more — dedicated to it.

Give your body and stomach love with Oh-Mazing's granola made without wheat, nuts, soy, or preservatives. It comes in a few different flavors like Lemon Bar, Cranberry Orange, and Caribbean Delight (which is a coconut-based vegan formula).

Inspired by the "legendary '125th Street' located in the heart of Harlem's bustling community," The 125 Collection has candles with a lot of personality. Aside from laughter and inspiration, they also smell really good with sweet, spicy, and earthy notes.

Save money and environmental waste with Ruby Love's reusable period underwear, bathing suits, and workout wear. The broad range of period-proof items — not just underwear — is because the brand is "rooted in the belief that periods should never stop women from doing, being and going."

Created by Ebone' McCloud in 2014, this loose-leaf tea company is "centered around the healing properties of herbs," reads its "About" page. "Our main goal is to help heal from the inside out all while reawakening the conversation and experience of tea." All of the teas are hand blended and provide more than just warmth: They help with digestion, sleep, relaxation, and more depending on what blend you choose.