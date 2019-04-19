The trend cycle goes round and round each season, but one thing never goes out of fashion: really good denim. The shoes you choose to wear with said jeans are what can help switch things up over time. So, if you’re someone whose daily outfit planning typically starts by pulling on your favorite pair of dungarees, the most effective styling trick to refresh your look is to add a killer pair of shoes. Luckily, this season is ushering in some seriously fresh spring shoe trends to wear with your jeans. These footwear choices will make it even easier for you to get away with wearing denim for practically any occasion.

It doesn't matter if you are loving the look of straight-leg denim right now, or if you're all for the skinny jean — you'll want to make sure all eyes are on your feet. A slightly cropped style that hits around the ankle is perfect for showcasing a pair of kitten-heel mules or minimalist strappy sandals. But, while delicate shoes add a sense of balance to casual denim, chunky sneakers and cowboy boots are trends not to be underestimated. And since temperatures are warming up, it's also high time to consider investing in a barely-there shoe, perhaps something with a PVC heel? Ahead, see 11 of the hottest new shoe trends that you'll want to pair with your favorite denim — both for daytime and upcoming nights on the town.

New Shoe Trends To Wear With Jeans: Minimalist Sandals

Barely-there sandals are at the top of everyone’s list for spring and summer. Try showing off the strappy style with rigid vintage denim in a slim-leg cut that comes down to the ankle.

New Shoe Trends To Wear With Jeans: Cowboy Boots

These are statement boots you'll want to show off by tucking in your denim of choice. The key to pulling off the tucked-in trend is to choose jeans that are relaxed around the thighs and knees but taper towards the ankle. This gives the slouchy look you want without too much bulk inside your cowboy boots.

New Shoe Trends To Wear With Jeans: Snakeskin Shoes

Snakeskin is one of those animal prints that's bold and graphic, but can function as a neutral. Python shoes are a statement all their own and will work just as well for the office as they do for a more boisterous occasion.

New Shoe Trends To Wear With Jeans: Dad Sneakers

The dad sneaker trend is one that just won’t quit. While a sleek, classic sneaker is a simple pick, something more statement-worthy instantly transforms wardrobe basics into an outfit.

New Shoe Trends To Wear With Jeans: Kitten-Heel Mules

Dvora/Shutterstock

The daintiness of low-profile shoes makes them the perfect foil for a pair of jeans. Your best set for kitten-heel mules is an easy straight-leg denim silhouette that skims the top of your arches.

New Shoe Trends To Wear With Jeans: Crystal-Embellished Heels

You can make the embellished shoe trend look entirely daytime-appropriate — that is the power of denim. Sparkly heels may be inherently an evening pick, but styled right they work around the clock.

New Shoe Trends To Wear With Jeans: Square-Toe Boots

Square-toe boots are the next closed-toe trend to try, and have a decidedly ‘90s appeal that's perfect with a pair of vintage jeans. A style with a contrasting toe is one that is a favorite among of-the-moment influencers.

New Shoe Trends To Wear With Jeans: Combat Boots

Chunky combat boots may seem intimidating to some, but are surprisingly easy to style in a less edgy way. Consider pairing with classic, sleek silhouettes to play down the inherently tough feel.

New Shoe Trends To Wear With Jeans: PVC Heels

Clear PVC heels give the foot a bare look, which is an easy way to show off your fresh pedicure. Go for a wedge-style heel though — it’ll be sturdier to walk in and plays off denim with its ladylike silhouette.

Mid-Calf Boots

Instead of over-the-knee boots, try something more fashion-forward and modern: A pair of mid-calf boots. A wider bucket shape or slouchy design are both cool and unexpected.

New Shoe Trends To Wear With Jeans: High-Vamp Flats

One of the latest “ugly” trends to hit the scene is high-vamp ballet flats. They fit like a glove and have granny appeal in spades. These will be your best bet for upcoming vacations where you're packing light and everything needs to be both comfy and chic.