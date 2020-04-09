11 Mother's Day Beauty Gifts You Can Order Online, But Are Still Special
Let's get two things out of the way straight off the bat. First, Mother's Day falls on May 10 for 2020 (so, go ahead and take a moment to jot that down). Second: It's undoubtedly going to be more than a little weird this year. After all, a "socially distanced Mother's Day" is an oxymoron for most. And unless you happen to be quarantined with your family, then it's time to begin shopping for Mother's Day beauty gifts you can order online — since salon, spa, and store closures can throw a wrench in your regular plans.
That said, you can definitely still support mom's favorite stylist while their doors are closed. Many small beauty businesses offer gift cards you can purchase online; although an article by Allure's Kirbie Johnson recently pointed out that ordering products via a business' website or signing up for a virtual beauty service might be more beneficial.
But to find that perfect bottle of perfume or the nail color she won't stop wearing from other businesses, keep scrolling. 11 beauty products that'll make lovely Mother's Day gifts — and are still available online — are listed below.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Victoria Beckham Beauty has quickly become a bucket-list brand for beauty lovers, and this neutral palette is no exception. Grab it in Silk, an everyday blend with a shimmery kick.
Although it's still a proper hand wash — clock the surfactants on the ingredient list — this flower-petal-filled "cleanser" from Esker is easy on skin. Plus, the oversized bottle lasts *forever.*
Speaking of beauty products that last, natureofthings' creamy body butter is so rich, you only need a little bit to hydrate anywhere on your body.
A Weathered Penny's nail color line reflects the UK-based brand's pared-down sensibility. Each polish is cruelty-free and vegan friendly, and features an offbeat color that's hard to find elsewhere — like this dreamy pale terracotta.
Sure, the messy bun is reigning supreme right now, but it, too, can be elevated. Deborah Pagani's statement-making hairpin is a chic, heirloom-quality piece that combines jewelry and function.
For the woman who's already tried them all: meet DedCool. The fragrance brand has an effortlessly cool Los Angeles edge, an array of unisex designs, and gorgeously fragranced scents. After all, giving the gift of perfume no one else is wearing is, well, priceless.
A moisturizer is one thing, but how about actually upping the hydration in the air? This portable humidifier might be lightweight, but it still packs an impressive 10-hour capacity.
OK, sometimes you just want a moisturizer. For a luxe experience, order this Guerlain beauty; it's packed with squalane and black bee honey, and looks great left out on a vanity.
Out with the old, in with the new. Refresh her entire lipstick collection with this gigantic Marc Jacobs Beauty set, complete with 13 unique shades.
Treat mom to MUTHA's dry oil. Created by the brand's founder while pregnant, the vitamin-rich formula is like a glass of water for your *entire* body.