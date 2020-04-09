Let's get two things out of the way straight off the bat. First, Mother's Day falls on May 10 for 2020 (so, go ahead and take a moment to jot that down). Second: It's undoubtedly going to be more than a little weird this year. After all, a "socially distanced Mother's Day" is an oxymoron for most. And unless you happen to be quarantined with your family, then it's time to begin shopping for Mother's Day beauty gifts you can order online — since salon, spa, and store closures can throw a wrench in your regular plans.

That said, you can definitely still support mom's favorite stylist while their doors are closed. Many small beauty businesses offer gift cards you can purchase online; although an article by Allure's Kirbie Johnson recently pointed out that ordering products via a business' website or signing up for a virtual beauty service might be more beneficial.

But to find that perfect bottle of perfume or the nail color she won't stop wearing from other businesses, keep scrolling. 11 beauty products that'll make lovely Mother's Day gifts — and are still available online — are listed below.

