At this point, summer is officially halfway through, which means that your closet may be overdue for some turnover. Whether you're looking to sift through your fall fashion arsenal or replenish some wear-everywhere favorites, 11 Honoré's Semi-Annual Sale is a must-shop. Due to all things COVID-19, the sales this year are better than ever, with scores of styles from Prabal Gurung, Cushnie and Cynthia Rowley — all from sizes 12 to 24. .

Starting on Jul. 17 and continuing through Jul. 22, the sale has aspirational gowns, easy tank tops, and everything in between. While there are tons of markdowns across all categories, the site's lingerie and activewear offerings are well worth giving a closer look. For example, Fleur Du Mal's never-on-sale Lily set, whose demi bra has dropped from $145 to just $58. Or, try Beyond Yoga's space-dyed tank, which plummeted to $26.40 through the five-day event. If you're after a transitional coat for the cooler months ahead, there's Wingate trenches and Adam Lippes anoraks going for up to 60 percent off as well.

11 Honore's expertise in inclusive fashion should come as no surprise. The stockist was one of the very first to offer designer brands in an unrivaled range of sizes. Famed for offering "the runway, edited," the e-store maintains a tasteful, well-curated approach to all that it stocks, ensuring that women will love and feel their absolute best in everything they add to cart. Having recently launched its own private in-house label, as well as adding denim brand Good American (among others), its offering is just getting better and better — making now a great time to get acquainted, and try a few key pieces yourself.

Continue ahead for key styles on-sale now, and be sure to peruse their site for the full, five-page sale:

