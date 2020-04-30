11 Honoré's Archive Sale Is Full Of Summer Fashion Essentials
Though high fashion has come a long way regarding inclusivity, still, not all sizes are created equal on the runway. To help change this, online retailer 11 Honoré has become the bar-setter for plus-sized fashion. With all-inclusive sizing across all categories, it's become the go-to destination for designer styles as seen on the runway in plus-size ranges. And whether this is a new gold-mine discovery or you already have the brand's New Arrivals page bookmarked for daily perusal, you won't want to miss 11 Honore's Archive Sale. The retailer is currently holding a mega sale with discounts as much as 60 percent off of its expansive list of designers, including coveted names like Ganni, Carolina Herrera, Jonathan Simhkai and more.
11 Honoré's mission is clear: designer clothing in size-inclusive offerings. And with such a seemingly simple notion at its core, the brand has unsurprisingly skyrocketed in popularity amongst fashion girls for its to-the-point approach. With sizes from twelve to twenty four and some of the utmost wanted designers still in stock (Altuzarra, Christian Siriano, Fleur Du Mal, and the list goes on) this archive sale is, frankly, a can't-miss. While you'll likely still want to scroll every page for yourself, TZR scouted a few of the best pieces that you should see ASAP before they sell out, because they definitely will.
Very few toppers suit spring and summer apparel as well as a clean white denim jacket and the contrasting stitching makes this the ultimate option.
This paisley blue Tanya Taylor dress is sure to be a most-loved addition to your rotation.
A designer favorite across the board, Adam Lippes creates timeless pieces, like this animal print dress; it includes a leather belt that's both professional and playful at the same time.
A strapless jumpsuit just screams that you're welcoming long summer nights
Presentable and polished, this double lapel jacket is a versatile topper for any ensemble.
You'll always be glad to have this satin number, whether it be for attending a wedding or formal soiree.
This stunning print is a statement-making factor in and of itself.
This adorable maxi dress features a tiered and ruffled design with a quaint ribbon tie at the waist. Style simply with white heels and minimal jewelry for any summer fling occasion.
Tie-dye prints are always on the style forecast this season and Chromat aced the trend tastefully with this bikini. Oh, and it's on super sale.
Michael Kors at half-priced sale is enough reason to make a fuss;.