11 Honoré's Archive Sale Is Full Of Summer Fashion Essentials

Though high fashion has come a long way regarding inclusivity, still, not all sizes are created equal on the runway. To help change this, online retailer 11 Honoré has become the bar-setter for plus-sized fashion. With all-inclusive sizing across all categories, it's become the go-to destination for designer styles as seen on the runway in plus-size ranges. And whether this is a new gold-mine discovery or you already have the brand's New Arrivals page bookmarked for daily perusal, you won't want to miss 11 Honore's Archive Sale. The retailer is currently holding a mega sale with discounts as much as 60 percent off of its expansive list of designers, including coveted names like Ganni, Carolina Herrera, Jonathan Simhkai and more.

11 Honoré's mission is clear: designer clothing in size-inclusive offerings. And with such a seemingly simple notion at its core, the brand has unsurprisingly skyrocketed in popularity amongst fashion girls for its to-the-point approach. With sizes from twelve to twenty four and some of the utmost wanted designers still in stock (Altuzarra, Christian Siriano, Fleur Du Mal, and the list goes on) this archive sale is, frankly, a can't-miss. While you'll likely still want to scroll every page for yourself, TZR scouted a few of the best pieces that you should see ASAP before they sell out, because they definitely will.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.