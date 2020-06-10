11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands On Etsy That Deserve Your Support Now & Every Day

If you frequent Etsy — the community-based site that solely offers craft supplies, handmade items, and vintage goods — you might have seen a new category of editor's picks: Black-owned. The highlight came after global protests erupted for racial justice, and because one of the easiest and most direct methods of supporting the Black community now and always is putting money straight into the pockets of Black business owners. And although the site is commonly known for its jewelry, art, and clothing, Black-owned beauty shops on Etsy deserve your support, too.

As any beauty lover knows, the industry is saturated with options from luxury to drugstore, but Etsy is home to the unique niche of homemade, and often natural, products. In fact, the site's quickly becoming a go-to for consumers: The term "natural beauty" saw a 130 percent increase in searches from 2018 to 2019 according to a Byrdie article, and even more recently, data from CedCommerce shows the Bath and Beauty Personal Care category had 123 percent monthly growth from January to March 2020. Shopping from Etsy, and in particular Black-owned businesses, lets you test out natural deodorants, body butters that were whipped by whisks, and lip glosses that have been hand mixed. It's a place where you'll not only know what you're going to get (because you can ask the person who's making it), but you'll know you're supporting someone's craft.

And while you shop from the Black-owned brands, Etsy has made its own monetary support, as well. In an Instagram post from June 1, the company outlined its $1 million donation to "organizations working tirelessly for criminal justice reform and those that assist Black-led institutions": 500 thousand to the Equal Justice Initiative and another 500 thousand to Borealis Philanthropy's Black-Led Movement Fund.

Keep reading for 11 Black-owned beauty shops on Etsy to support now and always.

Though fragrance isn't for everyone, it's important to Blade + Bloom founder, Terri Foster. "Many of the scents I use are inspired by experiences like going to summer camp and everything that goes along with it including the lingering scent of a bonfire," reads a quote from Blade + Bloom's homepage. Whether it be facial skincare, deodorant, lip balm, or perfume, reviewers are obsessed with the varying warm to earthy scents.

After making, and selling, her first lip balm and body butters before the age of 10, Zandra Cunningham started an entire self-titled beauty line comprised of plant-based products. Now, Cunningham offers her signature lip balm and body butters along with soaps, body washes, and scrubs.

Sui Generis Beauty Bar has your everyday body needs covered — lotion, masks, scrubs, balms, and salts — with a wide array of scents like banana, mango, vanilla, and spearmint. And it doesn't get more handmade than having your body butter be whipped with a whisk-and-electric-beater combination.

Used in her own hair journey, owner Stephanie Willoughby stands by her brand's beloved Pink Drink products. The hair collection features murumuru butter, argan oil, and aloe vera juice to make hair — of any type — soft, moisturized, and manageable. And if your haircare needs are covered, Indulgence Spa & Body Products also has bath bombs, body butters, and soaps.

Tavia Milburn gives you a dream Instagram aesthetic and dreamy lips with handmade oils and glosses. While the oils have grape seed and castor oil the glosses feature Afghan oil and vitamin E with citrus and cotton candy scents.

Based out of Houston, Texas, Glamfro offers 10-free, vegan, and cruelty-free nail polishes. The hue selection is a range of neutrals and soft shades with pops of orange and purple thrown in. And for when you're ready to switch up your color, grab Glamfro's acetone-free, soy nail polish remover that's under $10.

Described as "all natural skincare for mamas and their precious babies," Naileys Naturals is beloved not only by mamas and babies, but basically everyone who uses the brand. The selection of handmade lotions, scrubs, bath bombs, and healing oils focus on soothing and hydrating skin, especially those that are acne, rosacea, and eczema prone.

Along with body butters, scrubs, and face oils, Honey Lush Naturals offers products for, what it terms, your yoni (a Sanskrit word associated with the vagina). While you should always consult your doctor before doing vaginal steams or scrubs, Honey Lush Naturals has a few products that promise to work safely with your sensitive area.

Eyelashes made for the bold and "not afraid to be noticed," these strips are made with 100 percent mink. You can buy them in wholesale (packs of 12) or individual sets. But you might as well just buy a dozen because reviewers are obsessed with how good these lashes look on.

This Boricua-owned business focuses on making products for kinky, curly, coarse, coily, and dreadlock hair "while enforcing the message that hair texture does not determine whether it's good or bad." Along with haircare products — like scalp treatments and conditioners — you can shop tote bags and apparel that have the phrase "all hair is good hair" written on them.

Created by Tiffany Brown, Wicks NOLA Candle Company makes scents inspired by New Orleans, Louisiana. And even if you've never been there before, the over 60 scents are sure to give you a good idea of what it's like with a variety of sweet, musky, and floral notes.