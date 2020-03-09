When looking to diversify your work wardrobe, two key pieces of advice should be followed: Obtain a few staple items that can be easily rotated, and keep practicality at top of mind. Meghan Markle's two-toned heels just so happen to check both boxes. On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex paired the closet fixture with a super polished suit, creating the perfect power look for London's International Women's Day festivities.

The shoes in question are made right in the UK, from local designer Jennifer Chamandi. Right now, there are only two sizes left — both of which are already marked low in stock. It's worth noting that you can get a pair of secondhand Chanel sling-backs for a fraction of the price. Their cap and peg-heeled styles bring you right to the source of where the color pairing originally popularized, while also shamelessly adding some luxury fashion to your closet. For something fresh out of the box, you'll want to try makes from Gianvito Rossi, who offers the same color pairing in both boots and translucent heels. Valentino also offers an iteration of the trend, complete with the famous rock studs, of course.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shop the styles ahead, and one last tip before you do: Be sure to pair the signature shoe with jeans, too, as they seamlessly elevate denim for a weekend-ready look.