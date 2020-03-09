The Zoe Report
10 Two-Toned Heels Like Meghan Markle's To Complete Any Work Outfit

By Danielle Naer
When looking to diversify your work wardrobe, two key pieces of advice should be followed: Obtain a few staple items that can be easily rotated, and keep practicality at top of mind. Meghan Markle's two-toned heels just so happen to check both boxes. On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex paired the closet fixture with a super polished suit, creating the perfect power look for London's International Women's Day festivities.

The shoes in question are made right in the UK, from local designer Jennifer Chamandi. Right now, there are only two sizes left — both of which are already marked low in stock. It's worth noting that you can get a pair of secondhand Chanel sling-backs for a fraction of the price. Their cap and peg-heeled styles bring you right to the source of where the color pairing originally popularized, while also shamelessly adding some luxury fashion to your closet. For something fresh out of the box, you'll want to try makes from Gianvito Rossi, who offers the same color pairing in both boots and translucent heels. Valentino also offers an iteration of the trend, complete with the famous rock studs, of course.

Shop the styles ahead, and one last tip before you do: Be sure to pair the signature shoe with jeans, too, as they seamlessly elevate denim for a weekend-ready look.

Lorenzo 85 two-tone leather pumps
$745
JENNIFER CHAMANDI

This is the original pair that Markle wore just this past week — and they're going fast.

Canvas Slingback Pumps
$595
Chanel

For a pair of shoes that are sure to be rotated for decades over, shop the brand whose vintage wares will surely never devalue.

Quilted two-tone pumps
$550
Salvatore Ferragamo

Playing with the popular quilted leather aesthetic, Ferragamo's cozy bow-tied slippers are sure to bring practicality into any look.

Two tone ankle boots
$951$761
Gianvito Rossi

Thanks to Gianvito Rossi, this aesthetic is now available in bootie format.

PENELOPE CAP-TOE PUMP
$378$299
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch heels put an on-trend split-toned spin on classic pumps, made for seamless workplace wear.

Clear-Sided Leather Cap-Toe Pumps
$815
Gianvito Rossi

This pump ties in the popular clear-heel motif, which is a tried-and-true favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Rockstud Slingback 100mm Pump
$995
Valentino Garavani

Here to put an edgy twist on the style is Valentino's rock-studded rendition of the shoe.

Loraina Cap-Toe Leather Slingbacks
$395
Stuart Weitzman

With a sling-back that gives some new perspective to the cap-heeled style, Stuart Weitzman's version is sure to become a closet favorite.

Patent 85mm Cap-Toe Pumps
$790
Prada

Prada's slick reversal drenches the shoe in inky black patent leather and adds a square toe and block heel for bonus points in 2020.

Dorothy Flex Mid Cap Toe Leather Pumps
$99$74.25
Michael Kors

Here with a supersized markdown, Michael Kors' classic pump modifies the nude hue to a more oatmeal-colored leather.