There are certain makeup standbys that you expect to see come out of Paris Fashion Week — soft contouring, red lips, and flushed cheeks are mainstays of the stereotypical French girl look. And there's a reason they always pop up. They're flattering, and tend to complement the clothes that are shown gorgeously. But there's always an itch for something a little out of the ordinary, something that will be a break from the typical beauty looks. Luckily, the makeup trends from Paris/Fall 2020 Fashion Week seem to be delivering just that.

Sure, there are still your typical crimson lips and subtle contouring. They're always going to be in style. But this season, makeup artists seem to be getting a little more bold, painting the models in looks that you'd typically see in New York or London. Bright, watercolor shadows have popped up on multiple runways. There have even been subtle nods to the '90s, with chunky kohl liner on top and bottom lash lines.

Classic French beauty will never go out of style, of course. But it's always nice to see Parisians take a step outside of their comfort zones. So why not take your cues from them the next time you're messing around with your makeup? A little creativity never hurt anyone.

PFW Fall/Winter 2020 Makeup Trend: Watercolor Eyes

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Seen at: Dries Van Noten, Maison Margiela

Get the look: Bright, neon eyes are making a major comeback — so give your neutral makeup palettes a rest. At Dries Van Noten, makeup artist Inge Grongard painted on shades of blue, yellow, pink, and gray in blocked shapes, giving a diffused, yet geometric, look. Maison Margiela showed a similar look, with makeup artist Pat McGrath applying graphic lines in bright hues. To keep the focus on the eyes, she enlisted her Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer System.

PFW Fall/Winter 2020 Makeup Trend: Updated Red Lips

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seen at: Lanvin, Saint Laurent, Kenneth Ize

Get the look: It's time to face facts: Red lips will never not be a trend in Paris. But there were slight variations of crimson pouts this season. At Lanvin, glossy red lips fit right in with the '40s beauty look. Kenneth Ize opted for a deeper, more wine-hued shade — perfect for your evening red lip.

But at Saint Laurent, things were kept fairly classic in the red lip department. Makeup artist Tom Pecheux opted for the brand's Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick in No 21 Rouge Paradox, applied straight from the tube. "When you have [those] kind of lips, you don’t really need anything else," he said.

PFW Fall/Winter 2020 Makeup Trend: '90s Liner

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seen at: Dior, Chloé

Get the look: The '90s are back — and not just in regards to clothes. At Dior, Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director of Dior Makeup, opted for a thick black line around the lids. "[Grazia Chiuri, Dior's Creative Director] said she loves my eyeliner, and wanted a variation of my lines," he said. So he sketched on thick lines with the Dior's Diorshow On Stage Liner in Matte Black.

Chloé had a lot of different looks, to account for the many different faces of a Chloé girl. But for the black water-lined eyes that a handful of models received, makeup artist Pat McGrath sketched on her Blk Coffee PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil.

PFW Fall/Winter 2020 Makeup Trend: Visible Contour

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Seen at: Koche, Mame Kurogouchi

Get the look: After years of more subtle takes on contouring, a more high-contrast version of the look is coming back. At Mame Kuroguchi, cheeks were hollowed out with bronzer and only blended a bit, ensuring the audience was able to see the contouring.

Koche had a similar look, with highlighter and contour on full display. Makeup artist Terry Barber said that the look was inspired by "slightly dark, cinematic drama, as if in a David Lynch movie." He used MAC Paintsticks to create custom shades that were a little darker than the models' natural skin tones. "The color was washed above and below to replicate natural shadow and depth," he said.