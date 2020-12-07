10 Holiday Gifts To Kick Off The New Year
The end of this year is just like every other in that we’re scrambling to find perfect gifts for everyone on our list. But what makes this year different, of course, is that it’s 2020 – and to that we say, time to *wrap it up*, sweetie. So, in the spirit of thinking ahead to greener pastures, we’ve compiled a gift guide of items with the new year in mind. Think of these goodies as nods toward positive resolutions for your friends and fam. For example, the Levi’s® “Ex-Boyfriend” Sherpa Trucker Jacket should help your roommate finally put her past relationship to rest. Or maybe you have a friend looking to ditch old trends for the new, so how about: replace that bucket hat with a Bucket Bag from Saks OFF 5TH.
We love the idea of associating an item with a New Year’s resolution to help bring it to life (trust, we know the tendency of reverting back to "the old me” come February 1). But the promise of 2021 just feels different, and we know by now that it's on us to cultivate inner-peace and happiness. So cheers to the New Year!
Resolution #1: Spark More Joy
The best gift we can give to anyone is pure joy, and that’s how we feel about these Susan Alexandra shrimp cocktail earrings. They evoke all the memories from cocktail parties of yore: clinking glasses, lively crowded rooms, locking lips with a new fling. Your friend will put these on and feel her mood magically lift.
Resolution #2: Shop More Black-Owned Businesses
Nigerian designer Dumebi Iyamah’s label Andrea Iyamah has some of the best and boldest swimwear we’ve seen to date, which makes it an obvious choice for those of us looking to support more Black-owned businesses. We are in love with this one-piece suit that captures all the glam of the '60s without losing any modern edge.
Resolution #3: Say Goodbye To The Ex, And Say Hello To The Ex-Boyfriend Jacket
Maybe you have a roommate who’s been getting over a long-winded breakup (quarantine has a tendency to warp time) and wants to start off 2021 fresh. May we suggest this Levi’s® Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket, which has all the great qualities of a BF (relaxed, oversized, cozy) without the emotional baggage. Plus it’s a perfect transitional piece as the seasons start to change.
Resolution #4: Shop Sustainably
We are obsessed with this eye mask by cult-fave Dieux for a number of reasons: one – it's photogenic, but two – it's made for forever. In other words, it's the ideal gift for any skincare-obsessed friend who’s looking to shop more sustainably. Made to be used over and over again, this might even be the last eye mask she’ll ever need.
Resolution #5: Make Life A Party
Parties as we know them may temporarily be out of style, but making LIFE a party is a whole different story. The Party Favor undies pack by Parade is great for any friend vowing to have more fun in 2021. With color names like ‘Confetti’ and ‘Limoncello’ it’s kind of hard not to smile, and we love how size-inclusive Parade is – because life should be a party that everyone’s invited to.
Resolution #6: Out With Old Trends, In With The New
This gift is for your fashion friend whose worst nightmare is a trend that overstays its welcome. Meet her on her own level, offering to replace last season’s bucket hat with Staud’s bucket bag. Plus, Saks OFF Fifth has a revolving door of similar styles coming in throughout the shopping season.
Resolution #7: Do As The Royals Do
This Rowing Blazers “sheep sweater” is inspired by Warm & Wonderful’s original 1979 design, popularized by Britain’s most iconic fashion figure. Get this for your friend who marathoned the latest season of everyone’s favorite Queen-themed show at record-breaking speed; odds are she’s already updated her winter fashion moodboard to include all things royal.
Resolution #8: Borrow From The Boys
Gender is fluid and so is fashion – and for your friend who loves borrowing from the boys, we j’adore Bode. This Bengali Tableau workwear jacket is so bright and interesting, telling its own little story while taking the edge off of an otherwise masculine shape. Plus, we’re inspired by how Bode has been paving the way for women entrepreneurs in the menswear industry.
Resolution #9: Don’t Dim Your Shine!
We all have that friend who freaks out at the slightest breakout, and Starface is the antidote. These hydrocolloid pimple-protectors (aka Hydro-Stars) are clinically proven to absorb fluid, shield spots from outside bacteria, and prevent skin picking. And they come in the cutest little compact case. Time to shine!
Resolution #10: Elevate Your Style
If you have a friend who’s trying to take her fashion game to the next level, have her elevate her look (literally) with these heeled leather boots by Miista. They’re insanely versatile (like, you could wear them with sweatpants and it’d work) and they’ve been spotted on almost every It Girl we love. Tried and true.