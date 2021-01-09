Everyone has those embarrassing middle school beauty disasters that still haunt them years (or in my case, decades) later. The second I found tweezers in my older sister's makeup stash, I began plucking my bushy eyebrows to oblivion. While I thought it was a good idea at the time, to this day, I still regret my adolescent mistake. Fortunately, most of the hairs eventually grew back; however, I still rely on eyebrow pencils that give me natural arches for any sparse spots that need to be filled in.

The secret to achieving brows that appear natural is choosing a pencil with an ultra-thin tip. For this, I always lean on Hourglass' Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil. But if I'm lusting for arches that are bit more dramatic (without looking drawn on), Anastasia Beverly Hills' iconic Brow Wiz pencil does the trick. No matter what product I decide on, I always go a shade lighter than my brow hairs to ensure the finish isn't too harsh. And while this might seem like a no-brainer with the spoolie provided on most eyebrow pencils, I can't stress enough how important it is to brush (and brush more) your brows immediately after applying product. There's arguably nothing worse thank looking back at an old photo and seeing noticeable lines on your arches. And, whatever pencil I decide on for the day, I make sure to always lock the product in with Glossier's Boy Brow.

Kelsey Stewart

To find the 10 eyebrow pencil I swear by for natural looking arches, keep scrolling below. Remember: Whatever you do, don't buy a shade too dark.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Eyebrow Pencils For Natural-Looking Brows: Benefit Cosmetics' Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil

I can confirm the claim in this pencil's product description that it lasts for 12 hours. If you're one to wear a touch of makeup to the gym, go for this magic wand — I promise you won't sweat it off while running on the treadmill. The formula seamlessly blends in with your hairs, making it hard to tell you're even wearing product. Plus, with 12 shades available, you'll meet your perfect match.

Eyebrow Pencils For Natural-Looking Brows: Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz is truly worth the hype. While I find the tip isn't as fine as some other pencils on the market, I will say the finish is super natural. Editor's tip: Use a light hand when applying the product, as it can easily get too dark if you press hard.

Eyebrow Pencils For Natural-Looking Brows: Hourglass' Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil

If I had to choose only one eyebrow pencil I could use for the rest of my life, it would be without a doubt Hourglass' Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil. With the ultra-fine tip, you can draw brow-like hairs. If you love a full arch that doesn't look drawn on, this is your new best friend.

Eyebrow Pencils For Natural-Looking Brows: MAC's Eye Brows Styler

At this point, I've probably gone through 50 of MAC's Eye Brows Styler. I started using it in high school, and would find myself back at the MAC counter in my local Macy's every few months. That said, the only downside to this product is it runs out pretty darn fast. But for only $19, it's worth it for me. Whenever I apply this pencil, my brows look product-free. (Shh, our secret.)

Eyebrow Pencils For Natural-Looking Brows: Fenty Beauty's Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler

Just like every other Fenty product, its Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler is worth every penny. With the ultra-fine tip, you don't have to worry about accidentally making the lines too thick. Instead of a spoolie, one side of the pencil features a brush, which makes it super simple to blend the product for a natural finish.

Eyebrow Pencils For Natural-Looking Arches: Róen Beauty's vowBROW Pencil

My favorite thing about Róen Beauty's vowBROW Pencil is how soft the lines are. You know how some pencils create intense strokes even if you apply gently? Not this guy. The finish is subtle, yet my brows always look full and on-point.

Eyebrow Pencils For Natural-Looking Brows: Urban Decay's Brow Blade Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil & Ink Stain

Though you typically don't have to worry about sweat or the opportunity to jump in a pool during the winter, a waterproof eyebrow pencil is necessary come summer. The best formula I've come across thus far is Urban Decay's Brow Blade Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil & Ink Stain. This pencil doesn't run across my face the moment I encounter heat or water. The best part? Your arches will appear natural after gliding this pencil over them.

Eyebrow Pencils For Natural-Looking Brows: Uoma Beauty's Brow-Fro Baby Hair

Though I haven't yet had the chance to try out Uoma Beauty's Brow-Fro Baby Hair, it's next in line after I run out of my current pencils. According to its website, you can draw "micro-thin hair-like strokes for the most natural results." What more can you ask for in an eyebrow pencil?

Eyebrow Pencils For Natural-Looking Brows: L'Oréal's Brow Stylist Definer

For a drugstore option that gives great results, look no further than L'Oréal's Brow Stylist Definer, ringing in at under $10. On top of its can't-beat price, this pencil allows you to easily draw on tiny, feathery brow hairs.

Eyebrow Pencils For Natural-Looking Brows: IT Cosmetics' Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil

If I want my brows to be the focal point of my makeup look, I'll reach for IT Cosmetics' Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil. When I use a heavier hand, this pencil gives me full, bold brows. Plus, it's formulated with ingredients like antioxidants, biotin, and green tea, making it nourishing, too.