2020 has been a year of profound surprises and challenges for newly-engaged couples. With IRL gatherings limited and public venues closed, many couples are being encouraged to hold off until next year. But today's brides are tired of waiting — because true, eternal love can't be put on hold. All over Instagram, there's been an uptick of couples who are totally subverting tradition, heading to City Hall in white minidresses to make it official in lieu of the usual big day. If you're soon do the same, you'll want to scope out the top casual wedding dresses for elopements and small ceremonies — including options at every price point.

Apart from grand fêtes in banquet halls, the dresses that fit this occasion are, essentially, the anti-ballgown. Silk slips, tea-length crepe midis, and split-sleeved minis reign at elopements of 2020, where its wearers are invited to create their own traditions in this new, intimate context. There's something for every bride — if you've always wanted that fairytale feel, LoveShackFancy's all-new bridal line is sure to do the trick; or, if you prefer an unfussy look, AMSALE's styles feature an elevated simplicity that rivals Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress.

No matter what you have in mind (or, if you're in need of inspiration), continue ahead:

Casual Wedding Dresses For Elopements: LoveShackFancy Odessa Dress

This piece from the new LSF Bridal category offers a lower price point than many of the other styles in the collection, featuring silk organza and eyelet embroidery that's storybook-worthy.

Casual Wedding Dresses For Elopements: AMSALE LW169

For those who prefer a roomier fit, this piece from AMSALE has a truncated hemline and split sleeves punctuated by classic white buttons.

Casual Wedding Dresses For Elopements: Voloshin Infinity Flounce Dress

For a perfect summer day, Voloshin's Infinity Flounce dress is as daydream-y as they come. Its floating silhouette is handmade in India from 100% linen.

Casual Wedding Dresses For Elopements: AMSALE LW142 - Crepe Midi Dress

For those who've always dreamt of an open-back style, this cap-sleeved iteration features a deep V and covers the shoulders in ornate lace.

Casual Wedding Dresses For Elopements: BETSEY JOHNSON Trendy Plus Size Tie-Neck A-Line Dress

Also in the knee-length category, this shift dress chicly ties into a bow at the neck — and it's on sale right now for $75.

Tapping the viral ribbed knit trend that's everywhere right now, BEC&BRIDGE's Noir Et Blanc gown has some nuanced drama, by way of its thigh-high slit and stretch fit.

Also from LSF, this tiered minidress calls on balloon sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, all of which are fit for a princess.

Camila Coelho's designs for her eponymous brand always offer something sweet and sultry all at once, and this simple slip maxi ticks both boxes.

Also on sale now, Adrianna Papell's tiered dress features a square neckline and tiers of dainty lace, making for the perfect midsummer elopement.

Casual Wedding Dresses For Elopements: AIIFOS Grace Gown

If you're a fan of the high-low style, AIIFOS channels it through its Grecian-inspired halter dress, which is $795 on Revolve.