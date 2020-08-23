My at-home manicure routine is typically as follows: I slap on whatever polish color is closest to where I'm sitting, accidentally smudge like seven of my nails because I'm not patient enough to let them fully dry, and then watch them chip away for the next three months while I decide whether or not to remove what little color is left. Can you tell I hate doing my own nails? Because I do — but thankfully, during my time as a beauty editor I've discovered a few at-home manicure products that make DIY-ing faster, and even a little fun (something I never thought I'd say).

Mainly, those include finds that take a typical nail product and make it better. Butter LONDON's Nail Scrubbers fall into that category — the polish-removing wipes actually make the process of cleaning my nails semi-enjoyable, which, in my book, is nothing short of a miracle. I also love Olive & June's The Poppy, a bottle handle that makes application truly easy (and, in my opinion, much faster).

There are also the products that just simplify everything — they cut down on steps, require less touch ups, or help manicures last longer. In that realm, Chillhouse's Chill Tips are a favorite — they basically require zero effort and give professional-looking results — as is Sundays' nail polish, which is some of the longest-lasting I've used.

Ahead, these and more of the nail care products that make me dread my DIY manicures a little less.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Easy DIY Manicure: Prep Your Nails (& Hands)

Easy DIY Manicure: Assemble The Right Tools

Easy DIY Manicure: Choose Formulas That Simplify