Say the word “Cabo” aloud, and most people will immediately envision pristine beaches, frozen cocktails, endless sunny days, and plenty of opportunity to imbibe on all of the above. With its reliably-perfect temperatures and miles of white-sand shores, the vacation hot spot located in the southernmost tip of the Baja California peninsula is a go-to for West Coasters looking for a quick and easy cold-weather escape (it’s only a four-hour flight from Seattle, and just two hours from Los Angeles). Tack on the word “all-inclusive,” and you might picture a sprawling beachfront hotel behemoth, favored by families who enjoy the Disneyland-like atmosphere of a mega resort, or large groups of revelers enticed by the promise of day-drinking while developing a tan. Together, the locale and hotel concept don’t really conjure up the feeling of an escape that’s necessarily peaceful in any way — that is, for those who haven’t yet visited Zoëtry Casa del Mar Los Cabo.

Tucked between the winding coastal road connecting Cabo San Lucas and San José Del Cabo, this five-star hotel from Hyatt’s Zoëtry Collection is a hidden-gem escape that gives the all-inclusive experience a whole new meaning — one that’s less buffet, more boutique. I flew to Cabo and stayed there for a week, and left feeling like I was reborn, refreshed, and renewed.

Keep reading to see how I fell in love with this diamond-in-the-rough hotel property and be prepared to book your next vacation there, stat.

The Property

Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts

Hyatt’s Zoëtry Collection hotels offer a curated experience for wellness-minded travelers; the name “Zoëtry” blends the Greek words “Zoe” (life) and “Poetry” (artful creations). Which might explain why the first thing I noticed upon walking into the hotel was the utter tranquility. Instead of a typical bustling lobby, Zoëtry offers guests a serene outdoor courtyard and a bubbling fountain, framed with garlands of red poinsettias above, a direct view into the sparkling Pacific Ocean ahead. Instantly, I felt my sluggishness from my flight dissipate, and I found myself taking deeper, slower breaths. That feeling only grew as I walked through the courtyard to the stunning grounds. (When I eventually got to my room, I picked up a card propped up on my pillowcase with the phrase “My intention for this trip,” and an invitation to jot down my thoughts. Already, this felt eons away from my previous all-inclusive hotel experience, which involved techno pool music and a Michael Jackson impersonation night.)

Faith Xue

Recently renovated with Spanish-style architecture, Zoëtry’s warm stone walls, many curved archways, and terracotta-tile roofing felt more akin to the type of architecture you’d find in a lovingly-maintained villa in Europe — no harsh fluorescent lighting, sharp angles, or sterile design to be found. Everything about the space is warm and inviting, from the red and pink bougainvillea-lined pool path to the sweeping, breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean in all of its glory. Though intimate and easily walkable, the hotel never once felt crowded or cramped. I didn’t leave the property during my entire stay, and never once did I grow tired walking down the sandy path to the beachfront restaurant for breakfast, reading my book while laying on top of a cloud-soft lounge chair, or walking along the crashing waves while the sun slowly dipped and turned the sky into a watercolor painting of cotton-candy tones.

If you’re looking to keep up your fitness routine during your vacation, the hotel offers a modest-sized gym that does get quite crowded during the morning hours (I adjusted to working out in the evening, when it was empty). There’s also a dark, quiet spa tucked into a corner of its second floor. The full-body massage is heavenly (ask for Leah), and there’s a steam room, sauna, and hydraulic water therapy room with an oceanfront view.

(+) (+) (+) (+) INFO 1/4

The Rooms

Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts

With just 61 rooms and suites, Zoëtry is an intimate-feeling space that couldn’t be more different from what you might typically picture for an all-inclusive hotel. I was lucky enough to bring my family along on my vacation, and we stayed in the Junior Suite Oceanfront and the Master Suite Ocean View. Both rooms were spacious, pristine, and had balconies that offered breathtaking views of the pools, property, and sea. The Junior Suite has a luxurious tub that I used multiple times, loading it up with the Le Labo Santa 33 Bath Salts (all of the toiletries in the room are Le Labo, from the body wash to the shampoo — chic). The minibar is restocked with juices, sodas, and water each day, room service is easily ordered via an iPad or over the phone, and the bed was so comfortable, I could have sworn I was sleeping on an actual cloud.

The Food

(+) Faith Xue (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Unlike the chaotic buffet-style dining halls found in most all-inclusive stays, Zoëtry instead offers just two main dining options: Saltwater, an outdoor oceanfront restaurant, and El Arroyo, an indoor restaurant specializing in Mexican cuisine. By far, the highlight of my trip was my breakfast at Saltwater each morning. Ordering a blue matcha granola bowl, sipping on a cup of earl grey tea, and listening to the sound of the crashing waves… the peacefulness of that feeling is one I wish I could bottle. For those who prefer to dine poolside, Zoëtry also offers an extensive pool bar menu — the Peruvian ceviche and fish and shrimp tacos were standouts. The indoor lounge, Maguey Bar, also offers a small menu with yummy bites like grilled shrimp skewers and a surprisingly-good cheese plate.

Some other food highlights: the perfectly-grilled catch of the day for lunch at Saltwater, red chilaquiles at El Arroyo for a late breakfast, and the world’s moistest chocolate cake for dessert, which, thankfully, is offered at both restaurants.

If you’re someone who prefers a buffet-style dining experience, know that you won’t find that at Zoëtry (though the hotel does occasionally offer a buffet on certain nights with food from a specific country, like Mexico or Brazil). But if you prefer your food to be more thoughtful and health-minded while still being full of flavor, you’ll be delighted by the more luxe-feeling dining offerings at Zoëtry.

The Takeaway

(+) (+) Faith Xue INFO 1/2

If it’s a hyperbole to say that a hotel changed my entire perspective, well, call me hyperbolic. I’ve stayed at other luxury hotels around the world promising peace and restoration, but there’s something special about Zoëtry — perhaps because the hotel is small enough to have the warmth of a home. If you’re looking for a quieter hotel option in Cabo, or are traveling solo or with your partner and looking for a restful escape, give Zoëtry Casa del Mar Los Cabos a try.

Even now, as I’m huddled under blankets in my New York City apartment and my heater is clanking loudly, closing my eyes and transporting myself to the natural beauty of Zoëtry’s grounds makes me feel more peaceful, rested, and soothed — and that’s something I’ll happily take with me throughout all of 2025. That, and the taste of that chocolate cake.