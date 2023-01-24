Zara Home Is Betting Big On This Color Palette For Spring

Late in 2022, TZR sat down with interior designers to pick their brains on the biggest trends to come in the new year. Of those they shared, an increase of warm hues like camel and taupe was one of their biggest predictions. “We are embracing beautiful warm-toned woods, velvet throw pillows in taupe greige, cozy throw blankets in varying neutrals, and textured vintage planters,” said Leia T. Ward of LTW Design at the time. It’s becoming increasingly apparent that the experts we spoke to were correct in this forecast — especially since it’s the defining theme of Zara Home’s just-launched spring 2023 collection.

In fact, nearly every detail Ward mentioned is included in the new lineup, which is now available to peruse on Zara Home’s site. Dubbed “Chromatic Poetry,” it’s a largely honey-hued mix of cozy textiles, natural textures, and rustic vibes with a corresponding editorial that feels like it drew inspiration straight from a desert sunset.

So yes, warm colors are undeniably a major 2023 trend — and one that’s now easier than ever to incorporate into the home. While this collection is evidently so new that many products are still marked “Coming Soon” on the site (you can sign up to be notified when they become available, FYI), whenever the remaining items do officially launch, you can use them to fill most rooms in your home for less.

That’s because the pieces from this drop span categories from kitchenware to furniture, with Zara Home’s signature accessible prices throughout. So, expect to find luxe-looking serveware like this $49.90 platter, or even an ash wood and linen armchair for $599. It may not be a massive collection, but it’s got everything you need to help you ditch winter and add warmth to your home again for spring. Start browsing now with TZR’s picks, up ahead.

