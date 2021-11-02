OFFHOURS’ Beloved Homecoat Robe Finally Has Bedding To Match

“Inactivewear” brand OFFHOURS was born of a mission to make a garment that’s “the closest you can get to actually wearing your comforter.” It ended up creating just that: a quilted, super-soft, gender-neutral robe meant to be worn at home during moments of self-care called the Homecoat. And it’s stuck to that cause since the beginning, creating various colorways of its popular cozy pieces. Until now, that is. Because on Nov. 2, the brand decided customers could have its robes and (basically) sleep in them, too, thanks to an OFFHOURS partnership with West Elm that debuts matching bedding in the form of quilts and shams.

It’s a first-of-its-kind collaboration for both brands, and undoubtedly a welcome one for fans of the beloved Homecoat. Instead of just wearing the piece, customers can finally purchase decor in the same hues to create a full-on oasis of comfort — all with the same attention to design, to boot.

The drop entails twin, full/queen, and king-size quilts, as well as standard, euro, and king-size shams. And, of course, there are Homecoats to match. The pieces come in a new West Elm x OFFHOURS exclusive color called Renaissance — a mixed of heathered oatmeal, green, terracotta, and mustard — in addition to two existing OFFHOURS colorways, the navy-based Varsity and the sage-based Michelangelo.

All of this sounds dreamy — a stylish, comforter-like robe and bedding to match? But if you’ve never experienced the Homecoat in person, you may not fully understand the hype. I get it; I wasn’t sure about this huge coat before I got the chance to try it. I have a robe I love, so why would I want something bigger and bulkier? Once I received mine (along with a quilt from the collab), though, my doubts were squashed.

I do have to admit, I look ridiculous in the Homecoat. On my five-foot-seven-inch frame, it feels and appears truly massive. But wow, is it comfortable. The Renaissance colorway I tested features cotton fleece on the outside and a cotton T-shirt fabric on the inside, both of which are extremely easy to lounge around in without making me too warm. And the separate quilt only adds to the cozy factor. Its exterior is made with organically grown cotton, and it’s filled with 90 percent recycled polyester. These details make it not only plush, but incredibly soft to the touch. Used together, I feel like I’m floating in a cloud — exactly what I wish for at the end of a long day.

As of now, you can separately purchase the Homecoat in all colorways (including the new Renaissance shade) and the quilts in the full/queen size on OFFHOURS’ site. Starting Nov. 3, additional bedding sizes and sets with shams will be available on West Elm’s site. Start shopping the cozy collab now, ahead.

