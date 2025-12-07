Room Key is TZR’s definitive guide to the world’s most exclusive stays. From private island resorts to design-forward urban escapes, each feature offers an insider’s look at the properties redefining modern luxury.

Sit at a fashion show, attend a re-see, sit at another fashion show, stop by a cocktail hour, meet a friend for a quick dinner, stop by an afterparty. Yes, this series of events reads like a play on Lady Gaga’s viral “no sleep, bus, club, another club...” quote about her life as a pop star, but it’s actually a realistic glimpse into what my iCal looked like every day while I was in Paris for fashion week. After each jam-packed day of events (albeit glamorous ones) that required me to travel between the Right and Left Banks (sometimes more than once), I craved solace in the form of a peaceful, relaxing hotel room. Luckily, I was staying at the Villa Marquis, a charming luxury hotel in the city’s 8th arrondissement that provides impeccable five-star service in a stylish boutique hotel setting.

Part of Spanish hotel group Meliá’s Meliá Collection portfolio, the property pays homage to its past (it once housed a number of French marquis hence its name), and the landmarks within walking distance. Along with glamorous elements of Art Deco in the lobby and restaurant, the hotel’s modern decor is inspired by the Eiffel Tower and geometric shapes. As a result, the rooms are sleek and a refreshing change of pace from the opulent (and sometimes stuffy) properties in the neighborhood.

Speaking of which, the Villa Marquis is tucked away on an unassuming side street in Paris’ Triangle d’Or, a luxury shopping district within the 8th arr. Turn the corner and you’ll find yourself on Avenue Montaigne just steps away from designer boutiques such as Dior, Prada, and Louis Vuitton to name a few, and the incredibly chic, celebrity-favorite L’Avenue restaurant to re-fuel — or celebrate a big-ticket purchase. You’re also a quick stroll away from Crazy Horse Paris, the City of Light’s most famous cabaret show. For those overwhelmed by all of the area’s options, the hotel offers curated experiences, from fragrance creation at French perfumery Henry Jacques to wine tasing at Les Caves du Louvre.

My PFW schedule left little time for boutique hopping or leisurely meals, but just two more of the many reasons to return to this hidden gem on my next trip. Ahead, I share why the Villa Marquis is the perfect home base for anyone visiting Paris.

The aesthetic of Villa Marquis’ 64 rooms and suites in one word? Sophistication. The decor is sleek and refined with elegant pops of red velvet — a nod to the building’s noble past. My junior suite included all of the comforts of home, and then some: a cloud-like bed, dining table, sitting area, and a standalone deep tub. (You better believe I soaked in the bath every night after being on my feet all day.) Of course, the room also came chock-full of every amenity one could need during fashion week — enough hanging space for my clothes, a steamer, coffee maker, sewing kit, shoe horn, and a fluffy robe and slippers to wear while lounging in front of the flat screen TV. Whatever I didn’t have within reach was just a phone call away, whether it was a late-night room service veggie burger or a steamer from the concierge for a silk dress that got very wrinkly in my luggage.

Some of the rooms offer balconies overlooking the city. While mine was located facing the front of the hotel, it was surprisingly quiet because the property is on a side street — almost too quiet for a New Yorker used to sleeping through random sirens and the rumbles of the nearby subway line.

There is no shortage of restaurants in Paris that serve up traditional fare like steak frites and crème brûlée. For a change of pace, I recommend a meal at Villa Marquis’ sole restaurant, Dos Almas. The menu fuses Spanish tapas and fine French cuisine for a more creative take on the classics. On my first night in Paris, I cozied up in the restaurant’s plush oxblood velvet booth for a solo dinner before heading out to a Dior Beauty party. I was fighting off jet lag, so I kicked off my meal with a perfectly strong cappuccino. For my appetizer, I opted for a delicious salad featuring smoked tetilla cheese, and a rich risotto with morel mushrooms, truffles, parmesan crisp, and a poached egg as my main. The dishes were warm and comforting — exactly what I needed in order to rally before going out. Of course, I still had room for dessert, so I ordered a scoop of pistachio gelato.

For those visiting Paris, the 8th arr. is a popular neighborhood because of its vicinity to top attractions like the Grand Palais and its luxury shopping offerings, but staying in a tourist-heavy area can feel chaotic. That’s exactly what makes Villa Marquis so special — you’re right in the middle of the action, but lounging in your room feels like you’re hanging out in a chic Parisian apartment tucked away on a side street just like a local.