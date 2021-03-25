The Latest ‘80s Decor Trend Making A Comeback, According To Etsy

It may be 2021 — but you wouldn’t know it from looking at the current lineup of design trends. Everything from bright colors to bold patterns to squiggly shapes have returned from the 1980s this year, pointing to a renewed embrace of the maximalist decade. Yet while its garish aesthetic seems to be the focus of many design enthusiasts these days, it’s not just its over-the-top look that’s getting all the attention. According to Etsy, even some of its quieter materials are on the rise — including the travertine decor trend.

What exactly is travertine? According to Chairish, it’s “a form of limestone deposited by mineral springs” with a soft, tonal hue and a bumpy surface. In furniture and decor, it provides a certain amount of substance, yet it still manages to give each piece an understated look thanks to its color — possibly pointing to why it’s seen such an increase in popularity, given that it appeals to a variety of design preferences. And even that may be an understatement — according to Etsy’s 2021 home decor trend report, searches for travertine items were up 211%, while searches for travertine tables were up by 361% in the last three months compared to the same time the previous year.

So while the ancient stone is still best known for its use in flooring, you can expect to find it in a wide range of pieces today thanks to its recent revival. Buzzy designer Kelly Wearstler has used it in everything from lamps to columns, and even major retailers like Anthropologie now stock travertine dining and side tables. And of course, there’s a wealth of iconic vintage items hitting the market as well, such as Fratelli Mannelli’s travertine objects and Carlo Scarpa’s Argo dining table.

As Etsy notes, it’s making a name for itself as the “new” neutral — so get on board with this growing trend with the roundup of travertine furniture and accessories, ahead.

