This New Furniture Collection From TOV Celebrates The Talents Of 6 Black Designers

TOV Furniture is a brand beloved for its affordable pieces; in fact, a designer once told TZR it was “budget decorator's dream.” But while creating a reputation for accessible, well-designed decor is certainly an accomplishment, for TOV, it doesn’t seem to be enough. Yes, it’s still important to the company to bring chic, affordable furniture to the masses. But through that, it also wants to make a difference. That’s why this April, TOV launched The Voice Collection, a line exclusively designed by six standout Black interior designers in an effort to address the lack of visibility in the industry.

“It was never a hard decision for us to create The Voice Collection,” said Chaya Krinsky, CEO of TOV Furniture, in a press release. “We all share a community of followers, a love for design, and a belief that furniture should represent who you are. We had the opportunity to be a part of a major moment in industry history and provide a stage for these six designers to showcase their exceptional talent. While we feel that a collection of this size has come far too late, we are thrilled to be able to help bring it to life. At TOV, we operate with one rule — Don’t Be Boring — and Carmeon, Don, Nile, Nicole, Erika, and Justin are anything but.”

The resulting collection is proof of that. With pieces by Carmeon Hamilton, Nile Johnson, Don Ricardo Massenburg, Erika Ward, Justin Q. Williams, and Nicole White, it showcases the unique perspectives of all six creatives and beautifully represents the individual voice of each. That’s demonstrated through the inspiration behind each design. Hamilton’s Adu Chest, Etta Coffee & Side Table, and Simone Credenza represent a major design event in her life; Johnson’s Abreeyah Sofa, Jibriyah Bed, and Makai Console Desk were influenced and named after his three children; and White’s Ajani Ottoman, Enid Chair, and Mavis Bench pay homage to the connective thread of her lineage.

And the wealth of knowledge and creativity that the designers brought to The Voice Collection doesn’t stop there. The launch features 20-plus pieces, including everything from sculptural beds in sumptuous fabrics to sleek, modern credenzas and desks. As with the rest of TOV’s offerings, they’re bold, imaginative, and of-the-moment in a way that allows each to stand out while mixing effortlessly together.

“We have a unique voice because our experiences are nuanced, with layers and layers of stories to share that inform and highlight our individual design aesthetics,” said White when asked what the line means to her. “The Voice Collection speaks to our unique voices and the need to have those voices heard consistently.”

