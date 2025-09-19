One particular Tom Ford quote always comes to mind during New York Fashion Week: “Dressing well is a form of good manners.” The designer is notorious for a slew of fashion infused one-liners, but this year it had me thinking — if dressing nice is a form of respect, then self-care is also a form of style, especially following one of New York’s busiest weeks.

As we know here at TZR, wellness is not linear. The rituals, routines, products, and potions that make up a person’s self-care identity is so unique, and are key to maintaining a balanced nervous system. Following a stacked week of shows, brand events, infinite dinner parties and vacant sleep schedules, self-care is the last accessory to our ‘fit check. To properly recover from overstimulation — and let’s be real, socialization — I checked into the West Coast-inspired hotel nestled in Manhattan West: The Pendry.

To start, there were a few science-backed components of a self-care sanctuary that the property needed to hit on: high quality sleep, in-person connection, nutrition, and movement. The Pendry’s ethos of “contemporary luxury” was exactly the vibe for creating a safe space to unwind as well as WFH (that would be Work From Hotel). The idea that recovering from a seven-day cortisol spike can happen only on a massage table is out the window. Here, there are ways to embark on a wellness check-in from head to toe, with chic aesthetics at the forefront.

Ahead, TZR takes the soft-girl era seriously and in style with the best tips to living well in NYC post NYFW.

On Sleep

Experts say that if you were to prioritize one facet of wellness above all else, sleep is it. In fact, sleep guru and thought leader Arianna Huffington invented a bed for your cell phone just for this reason. But if work has your inbox nearby, focus on the next best thing: low cortisol. Cool temperatures, black out shades and silky linens are the only way the Pendry knows how to get in bed — all sleep expert approved.

On Fitness

Movement is a key element of recovery, and thankfully this hotel and its exclusive Manhattan West location has options. For a sweat session close by, the Pendry hosts a full fitness center and movement studio, complete with a set of Peloton bikes and yoga studio. If community rides are more your style, Peloton’s studio headquarters happens to be right across the street.

On Solo Dining

The art of the solo date is underrated, but in NYC, even more so. With non-stop stimulation, taking time for oneself, with oneself can be transformational for your mood and an excellent form of self-care. Holistic nutritionist and health coach, Shauna Faulisi, credits solo time as one of the key pillars to a whole-health lifestyle. “Alone time is for the pure act of recharging, zoning out, letting your brain rest, and tapping into that inner soul voice.”

From Zou Zou’s iconic Mediterranean menu (get the dips) to the bar on Pendry’s floral infused rooftop, you have the best case scenario: nature in the city.

On Romanticizing Relaxation

Making your Pinterest board a reality does indeed feel as good as it looks. Simple rituals like your favorite skin care routine or habit stacking A.M. practices like dry brushing and binaural beats feel luxurious, and cost $0. Our favorite way to unwind: a bath with a view. After all, Tom Ford takes three baths a day — the designer says “they're meditative”.