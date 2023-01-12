The Container Store’s Clearance Sale Is Here To Help Reorganize Your Life Post-Holidays

Though January is often one of the slowest points of the year, it can still feel like you’re living in a chaotic mess. The stress of the holidays is lingering, decorations need to be stowed, and you probably haven’t had time to organize your home in months. It’s an anxiety-inducing period for sure, and one that sometimes requires a little extra help. This year, that may just come in the form of The Container Store’s winter clearance sale. Yep — at just the right moment, the organization retailer has a curated section of products on major discount, featuring so many items you probably need to help your post-holiday life get back on track.

As you probably guessed, that means the sale selection is full of holiday storage, which is definitely where you should start your shopping. There are tree bags, ornament trays, light spools, and many more related products to choose from, all featuring big discounts to help make putting away those adornments for the year a little more affordable.

But it’s not just about Christmas in this clearance section. The markdowns included also offer the perfect opportunity to get the rest of your home in order for the new year. With everything from pantry containers to chic rattan cubes, there are ample options to help you tidy your drawers, get your kitchen into shape, and keep things from getting out of control again in the months ahead.

It’s not clear how long this clearance section will last, and it’s a safe bet that many items will sell out before long. So start shopping now by heading over to The Container Store’s site to peruse the selection, or find a few of TZR’s favorite picks here.

Shop The Sale