The Citizenry Wants To Bring Optimism & Joy To Your Home With Its Latest Collection

Decor brand The Citizenry is mostly known for its neutral pieces. Scroll through its site or Instagram and you may see the occasional pop of orange or green, but otherwise, beiges, creams, and browns are the name of the game. As of this month, though, that’s actually no longer the case. It’s almost hard to believe, but for The Citizenry’s spring collection, gone are the subdued palettes. Instead, in 2022 the brand is focusing on infusing your home with cheerful hues.

“After two years marked by seeking comfort and security, this year is all about optimism and seeking joy,” confirms Haley Seidel, The Citizenry’s VP of Design and Development, in a statement on the collection. “In interior design, customers are willing to take more risks, make bolder choices when it comes to color, pattern, and texture.”

Enter: the new, unexpected hues in its spring lineup. “When it comes to the colors of the new collection, we leaned into a sun-drenched palette of dusty rose, mustard, and even dusty blue,” continues Seidel. “While neutrals are still our core foundational palette, these pops of color bring a bit of joy and whimsy — something all of our homes need right about now.”

It’s not just the new colorways — which you’ll find in pieces like the Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundles and the Arya Linen Throw — that’s exciting about this collection, however. Also included is a selection of wicker furniture, which is handcrafted with rattan by artisans in Indonesia. Items like the Ora Wicker Coffee Table, Lounge Chair, Ottoman, and Side Table may still be neutral, but their sculptural lines and clean, simple silhouettes help bring a welcome lightness to any space in which they’re placed. And, of course, there are other additions made around the world, like handwoven kilim pillows from Turkey and traditional block print pillows from India guaranteed to spark joy through their beauty and craftsmanship alone.

The Solstice Collection, as it’s called, is available to shop now on The Citizenry’s site. And as with all of its launches, styling these pieces in your home won’t be a problem since they’re all made to seamlessly work together. Thus, there’s no need to worry about making your purchases work with each other, even if they do have brighter-than-usual hues. Simply lean into the joy they bring by adding a few to your home today with the products ahead.

