Target’s Dropping A Jungalow Collab & It’s Every Boho Lover’s Dream

It’s hard to imagine there’s any retailer with better (or more) collaborations than Target. The cult-favorite store has long partnered with both emerging and established names, cementing itself as an expert in creating affordable collections with brands people actually want to buy. And clearly — if its latest announcement is any indication — it’s not relinquishing its status any time soon. Because Target’s new collab, Opalhouse designed with Jungalow, is officially dropping this June, and it may just be one of its best yet.

Target shoppers may already be familiar with Jungalow because of the brand’s founder, Justina Blakeney. The designer and author has not only been a longtime partner of the retailer, she was also named a Target Home Style Expert in 2020. But for those who aren’t, the home decor label is known for its bright, bold boho aesthetic (that’s often complemented by an abundance of plants), which is adored by its 1.5 million and growing Instagram followers. And now, it’s bringing that look to Target’s shelves.

In no small way, either. Available in most Target stores starting June 13 and on Target.com starting June 26, the collection will feature almost 300 (!!!) pieces across multiple categories including furniture, decor, bedding, bath, and more. And yes, it’s as accessible as you’d expect from any Target collection: According to a press release, prices start at $10, with most less than $30.

In the press release, Blakeney attributes both the range and affordability to Target’s team, explaining how they were able to take her own business’ normally drawn-out process and speed it up — without losing Jungalow’s integrity. “Any time I asked the Target design team, ‘Is it possible to make this out of a natural material?’ or ‘Can we try something really wild?,’ my ideas were met with enthusiasm and creativity,” she explained in an interview with the retailer. “The volume and variety of items that we are able to dream up together is truly exciting, and what really lights me up is that we are able to do all of this at such accessible price-points, making all of this goodness accessible to all.”

With so much to choose from though, you may be wondering how you’ll pick what to buy from the massive selection. Of course, Blakeney has a few ideas to get you started. “The scalloped quilts are perfect for layering,” she told the retailer of her favorite pieces. “The woven stripe bolster pillow ties so many of the colors from the collection together, so it's the perfect piece to top a bed. The brass hand is another fave because we all have those odds and ends that need a home — so why not make it a beautiful one?”

While you’ll have to wait to add those to cart, Target does have a preview of the collection up on its site now. So head over to the collaboration’s page to start planning your selections, or view a few of TZR’s picks, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.