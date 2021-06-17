Edie Parker Latest Collaboration Is Perfect For Summer Entertaining

With its iconic handbags that continue to be a red carpet staple, Edie Parker’s playful chic aesthetic has extended into other categories in recent years, too. For example, last year the brand teamed up with J.Crew to create a line of summery clothing, and the year before it launched its own line of cannabis-friendly goods (think pre-rolls, lighters, salves, and more). And now, with Edie Parker and Anthropologie's outdoor collection, the fashion-meets-lifestyle label has dreamed up a colorful assortment of games for all your seasonal entertaining.

One thing is clear if you’ve taken a look at any Edie Parker products: This brand is all about having a good time. Besides its acrylic clutches — which have been held by the likes of Mindy Kaling, Solange, and Taraji P. Henson (to name just a few) and come in fun shapes, with sparkles, or emblazoned with cheeky phrases — EP has shown its sense of whimsy and humor in its home offerings as well. In fact, the new collection available in Anthropologie’s e-shop isn’t its first foray into gaming. Checkers, tic-tac-toe, and four-in-a-row sets have been coveted by interior decor enthusiasts for a while now, but with this partnership it brings the party outside — and at a much more accessible price point.

The collection consists of five items: a volleyball, basketball, soccer ball, table tennis set, and jumbo dice set. And while they might not be made of glittery acrylic, they are designed in the same candy-colored palette that the brand has become synonymous with. And because the games are available in an affordable price range (from $38 to $68), you might be tempted to collect them all to keep guests stylishly entertained at your next summer soirée.

