With 2024 winding down, many are setting their sights on the new year. Travel plans and bucket lists in particular are well underway. If you, too, are already thinking about your next big getaway in 2025, travel experts are pointing to Croatia (particularly by way of small-ship cruises), which is projected to see significant growth next year. In fact, tourist arrivals are expected to increase by 6.6% compared to 2024, reaching a robust 19.5 million visitors. If the idea of the Dalmation Coast and iconic city of Dubrovnic immediately brings up the Game of Thrones theme song, you’re not alone. However, longtime tour guide and native Croatian Hrvoje “Harry” Sarun says the hit HBO show is not the driving force behind the boom in tourists.

“We were up and coming as is, then Game of Thrones came along and I would say it's been a 10% bump in what we already [were bringing in],” says Sarun. “But it's just one of the many elements — it's also all sorts of mostly foreign companies advertising the Croatia. Each year we get more and more guests. So, I guess the word of mouth, that really is still the main driving force behind [the growing popularity of] the country.”

The veteran tour guide says the Balkan destination, despite its emerging popularity, is still a more low-key and affordable alternative to more saturated hotspots like Italy and Greece. “It's small, it's unique, but it has a lot to offer,” says Sarun. “We are tiny, but we have our own cuisine, we have very diverse culture. We have rich history dating back to the ancient times. And we also have our own, let's say, unique approach to life. So, you have a little bit of everything, and then whatever you're interested in, you'll find some of it in Croatia.”

While there are many ways to explore the picturesque country, sea travel is often the method of choice for many. The cruise season typically peaks between May and October, with June and August being the busiest months​. If mega cruise ships aren’t your speed, there are far more intimate options to explore. Private boat charters, for example, are increasingly popular for those seeking a more relaxing, intimate experience.

The Laid-Back Magic of Small-Ship Cruises

Sarun for one has worked for nearly 10 years as a cruise director for Unforgettable Travel Company, which is known for its small ship Croatian cruises. The yacht-like vessels typically accommodate no more than 38 people, allowing for a more intimate and personalized trip. Complete with a full crew that includes chef, captain, cruise director, stewards, and deck hands, no luxury or amenity is spared. And don’t be fooled by size. Small-ship cruises make for wonderfully luxurious experience. Unforgettable’s vessels like the Bellisima and Memories feature spacious cabins that have individual balconies, perfect for enjoying the dazzling views. They also include personal fitness areas and a jacuzzi to relax in. Speaking of relaxing, each ship’s top decks are lined with loungers for chilling out in the Croatian sun.

Thad Mollands, 74, took his second Croatian cruise with Unforgettable Travel this past summer, his fourth with the company in total. “I just love every one of the stops,” he says of his Balkan excursions. “I like the weather. It's always nice. And I always say there's no clouds allowed in Croatia. I've been to Italy and this is just prettier. They have the same food. If you want pizza, you can eat pizza every night. And then there are regional seafood or Mediterranean-type restaurants. And I find dining out very reasonable.”

Another major bonus of a smaller cruise experience is the bond you build with your fellow travelers. “[You get a] really a good mix of people,” says Mollands. “And I made friends on the boat really quickly. In fact, one of the gentlemen [I met], we've stayed in touch for years and he stayed at my house about two months ago.”

Sarun seconds this notion, explaining that while mega cruises can sometimes be the more affordable option (Unforgettable’s Croatian tours range from about $2,375 to $6153 per person), the personalized, intimate experience you get from a smaller ship is worth the price tag. “It's not like it's a huge difference [price wise], and I think for a couple of extra hundred Euros, you are better off getting a more intimate relationship,” he says. “You walk around the ship, you know everyone's name, everyone knows your name. On a big cruise ship, at the end of the day, you're just a number. You're cabin 52, passenger 3,476. It's very impersonal. So, I think given the choice, I think everyone would pick a smaller ship to a big one.”

Croatia By Sea

In lieu of mega-ship activities like cabaret shows, dance lessons, and group Bingo tournaments, the extracurriculars on a smaller vessel are understandably more low-key and conducive to a laid-back, restful vacation. Unforgettable’s Croatian tours include daily two-hour swim stops at stunning alcoves along the Dalmatian coast, where guests can splash around in the crystal blue waters of the Adriatic sea and sunbathe with a cappuccino or mimosa in hand. A three-course welcome dinner and end-of-tour Captain’s dinner (which includes live entertainment) are also included as are daily communal breakfast and lunch meals, with unique menus curated each day. Most other afternoons and nights are spent at the guests’ leisure, so you have free rein to indulge in the local fare of your choice at each stop. Want to fill up on gelato every day? No judgement. Want to feast on pizza on the cobblestone streets of Dubrovnik? Have at it. Want some seafood risotto on the coast of the ancient town of Korcula? Enjoy.

Small-ship tours still pack plenty in terms of itinerary, so you can rest assured you’re getting an authentic and robust Croatian experience. Unforgettable Travel’s popular tours span seven nights and typically start and end in either Split or Dubrovnik (depending on which trip option you prefer). In addition to these well-known cities, travelers also get to explore lesser-known but equally enchanting towns like Trogir, know for its waterfall-laden Krka National Park, Hvar and its glowing Blue Cave and family-run wineries, and the aforementioned storybook haven of Korcula. Another fan favorite is the southern seaside village of Slano, where visitors can spend the day exploring Mljet National Park, which borders two saltwater lakes and, later, enjoying freshly caught oysters and wine at the local oyster farm. Because each tour and ship comes with a full-time cruise director — like Sarun! — guests are given private walking tours of each city stop prior to exploring the regions on their own.

A big draw to Croatia is its salty translucent sea, which is why the aforementioned daily dips are a non-negotiable for each tour. While never scientifically confirmed, the Adriatic is said to have healing properties that range from reducing stress and tension to improving upon respiratory health and the appearance of skin and hair. “I think from a psychological point of view, it's so salty that it's buoyant, you're floating without even trying,” says Sarun. “So, that's relaxing. In general, swimming is a very healthy way of exercising, you're not putting any extra strain on your joints. And it's fun, so you're not just exercising for the sake of exercising. You can take any of [the boat’s] diving gear, goggles or whatnot, and just explore the fish, explore the area. So, that's definitely one of the highlights.”