How To Decorate Your Space Like Your Dream Instagram Homes

Now that you spend the majority of your precious time inside the four walls of your humble abode, its wardrobe has become almost more important than your own. Compounded by cabin fever, your Instagram addiction has likely triggered a whole new desire to upgrade your quarters. Although creating a fulfilling space takes time — and many a joy-sparking furniture item — inspiration can be found without escaping your duvet. The Scandinavians have taken to Instagram to share their beautifully crafted home spaces for you to covet from your couch.

While the Scandinavian style of dressing has long since taken the fashion world by storm, their home curation is just starting to develop a reputation of its own. These spaces are reminiscent of the Scandi fashion aesthetic — minimal, intentional but effortless, and colorful. Their graceful combinations of unexpected hues are artful yet innate to the design of the space. Some rooms have a neutral facade with an amalgamation of quirky, colorful accent objects, while others are grounded in rich tones but limit the palette to select primary colors throughout the room. Their presence on Instagram has sparked DIY projects, home inspiration accounts, and small vintage object businesses alike.

If you’re like me, you’ve traded counting sheep for surfing Instagram in hopes of discovering niche home brands to recreate your favorite rooms. Whether you’re lusting over a Gustaf Westman curvy mirror or stuffing your piggy bank for just one piece from Muller Van Severen, TZR has sought out the pieces you need to elevate or recreate your happy place.

Get a jump start on your extreme — or not so extreme — home makeover below.

Scandinavian Home Decor Instagram Accounts: Mismatched Minimal Dining Room

Anchored by staple minimal pieces, this dining nook features punches of color in simple silhouettes. These bold mismatched chairs add interest to a classic white round table. The room is accentuated by a statement parasol lamp in a neutral striped pattern.

Scandinavian Home Decor Instagram Accounts: Feminine Home Office

The ideal girly home office, this space is as sophisticated as it is bright. It is decorated by a checkered side table topped with a tonal stack of coffee table books. With sculptural furniture, this room is an eclectic place to inspire your daily journal entry and tune in to your endless Zoom calls.

Scandinavian Home Decor Instagram Accounts: Two-Tone Dining Room

This color-saturated dining room has a quirky combination of hue and pattern. With ‘70s-style chairs and a pottery banana bowl, the room has a unique contradiction of natural materials and uncommon objects. Finished off with a gingham ceiling lamp, this space is the ultimate magpie.

Scandinavian Home Decor Instagram Accounts: Eclecticly Accented Living Room

This space defines the concept of thrown-together yet perfectly curated. The colorful furniture is seemingly unintentional yet complements the coordinating art and respective furniture seamlessly. From the unconventional form of the pieces to the eclectic color combinations, this living room is a space of comfort and beauty.