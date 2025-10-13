Room Key is TZR’s definitive guide to the world’s most exclusive stays. From private island resorts to design-forward urban escapes, each feature offers an insider’s look at the properties redefining modern luxury.

The last and only time I was in Hawaii was when I was around 11 years old. What always comes to mind when I think of that five-day trip is how half of my family caught a virus and spent the majority of the vacation in bed, sick. Needless to say, I went into my recent getaway to Honolulu — as a grown adult — on a mission to make it the best experience possible. And that it was, thanks in large part to Romer House Waikiki, an intimate hotel, dubbed a neighborhood clubhouse, I stayed at during my excursion to the island.

Romer House Waikiki is fairly new to Honolulu. The hotel opened up in June 2024. It’s located in the heart of the Kuhio neighborhood, with many shops, including designer and contemporary ones, at the International Market Place, just steps away. And for beachgoers, you can walk to the shore in roughly 10 minutes. Even better, Romer House Waikiki offers guests complimentary beach gear, including chairs, umbrellas, speakers, and body boards.

While the area is decidedly a tourist magnet, once you enter the hotel, it feels like home, thanks to the friendly staff and chill atmosphere. The property has something for everyone, whether you prefer an active vacation or lounging by the water. For the former, get free access to FIT Waikiki, a nearby health club, or take a vinyasa yoga class at the hotel. And for those who are in much need of some R&R, you’ll never want to leave the hotel’s backyard, which boasts a 3-foot-deep pool, cozy cabanas and chairs, and a chic bar.

For my full experience at Romer House Waikiki, scroll onward.

The Rooms

Courtesy Of Romer House Waikīkī

Romer House Waikiki has 179 rooms, all of which celebrate Waikiki mid-century modern design by way of woven textiles, light woods, and matte black custom furnishings. Chock-full of Waikiki charm, the spaces include a super-comfy bed with a soft backlight for an extra cozy environment, a small couch, a handy storage cabinet, and a mini fridge. And because the hotel supports local brands (including Human Design Studios, which has a pop-up in the lobby), the walls feature stunning photographs from local artists. Most rooms have a spacious private balcony — or lanais, the Hawaiian term for veranda — with a view of the lively neighborhood. But since the hotel is located on a quiet residential street, I didn’t hear a peep.

Experiences

You won’t run out of things to do at Romer House Waikiki. As mentioned, you can get your body moving with a yoga class on Fridays, a Saturday lifting class, or by hitting the gym around the corner. For the full Waikiki experience, the hotel offers a free beginner hula class and a Hawaiian-style Pau Hana (aka happy hour) on Thursdays. Those who are into the nightlife scene won’t want to miss House Warming with DJ DELVE at the hotel’s bar on Thursday evenings. And when you’re eager to explore the dreamy island, hop on a complimentary bike, which comes with a helmet, lock, and basket. You can also book an early morning hike at Diamond Head, although I admittedly hit snooze instead, as I was exhausted from my long travels the day before. I did later regret not getting out of bed, as the photos from the outdoorsy excursion were truly breathtaking.

The Restaurant & Bar

@romerhousewaikiki

Foodies won’t be disappointed by the tasty cuisine at the hotel’s restaurant, 855-ALOHA, helmed by chef Brad Dodson. A mix of Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and European cuisines, the menu features appetizers like fried rice and poke nori wraps, five types of sushi, and large plates such as miso salmon, ahi katsu, chili crisp chicken, and surfin’ turf. I scarfed down every last bite I could because, yes, it was all just as delicious as it sounds.

In the mornings, the restaurant transforms into a breakfast spot, offering a limited food and drink menu. I ate outside every day — because when in Hawaii, right? Perhaps my favorite part of the hotel was the poolside bar. I was there by myself a few times, and yapped away with the incredibly sweet staff. I chatted over a refreshing piña colada and savory poke bowl, but the offerings also include other tropical cocktails (the margs are great, too) and plates that include a Caesar salad, smash burger, and chicken tenders.

After my indulgent experience, I’m now tempted to book a stay at its sister hotel in Hell’s Kitchen, New York. Anyone want to join me?