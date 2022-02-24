If you’re in the market for a new rug — or even if you aren’t (yet) — the Rifle Paper Co. just released a brand-new rug collection in partnership with Loloi, so get ready to redecorate your home. Chances are, you can use a change of scenery, especially if you work from home and want to revamp your home office. Or maybe your bedroom could use some sprucing up. And that’s where the Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Spring 2022 Rug Collection comes into play. It features more than 30 new rugs, plus signature Rifle Paper Co. florals.

The inspiration for them? Rifle Paper Co. Co-Founder Anna Bond’s hand-painted illustrations. (If you follow her on Instagram, you’ve already seen her masterpieces for yourself. You may even own one of her renowned flower-covered planners or have sent a thank-you card that she designed already!)

No matter what your style is — if you’re craving fun florals for a cottagecore vibe or more subdued neutrals — you’ll find something in the new rug collection that’ll fit right into your existing décor. And something as little as a rug can have a big impact when it comes to livening up your space. In a statement announcing the partnership, Bond shared some advice when it comes to designing (or redesigning) your space. “Don’t be afraid to add a little color to your home,” she said. “We’ve designed these rugs to be colorful, but slightly muted, so they’re easy to layer into your décor.” And the names alone are enticing, from “Strawberry Fields” to “Dovecoat Mint” to “Clementine Multi” — and many, many more.

The full collection includes printed, power-loomed, and wool-hooked rugs, as well as the first non-slip rugs from Rifle Paper Co. So you don’t have to limit the rugs to just your office space, bedroom, or living area — you can also get one (or several) for your entryway or kitchen. Luckily, they come in a variety of sizes, too, and start at $90, which means you don’t have to break the bank to add some rug flair to your home. And, fun fact: Bond and her husband, Nathan Bond, started Rifle Paper Co. out of his parents’ garage apartment in 2009 and now it’s become a lifestyle brand empire of creative products in the form of rugs and home décor, stationery, sleepwear, accessories (like shoes and phone cases), among many others. So you can always pair other Rifle products with your new rug. But your biggest decision now will be choosing which rug(s) to get.

