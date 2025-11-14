The roadside motel, a staple of American travel, turned 100 this year, and like any centenarian worth celebrating, it’s had a serious glow-up. What was once synonymous with sagging mattresses, threadbare bedspreads, dingy lighting, and dripping AC units is now the coolest category in hospitality. Across the country, a new wave of boutique properties is ditching the corporate, cookie-cutter vibe often associated with big-box hotels in favor of sleek design, thoughtful storytelling, and just the right amount of nostalgia.

“A hotel is really the backdrop to your memories,” says Elizabeth Bakhash, co-owner of Three Ducks, a boutique hotel (formerly the Seabreeze Motel) in Westhampton, New York. “If you’re spending all this money, you want to stay in a beautiful place, feel like you have personal service, and just experience something different.”

Unlike the past, where motels were merely convenient pit-stops for weary road trippers who wanted to drive up to their rooms — an architectural hallmark of yesteryear, says Mark Okrant, author of No Vacancy: The Rise, Demise, and Reprise of America’s Motels — today’s top properties are the primary destinations on travelers’ itineraries. These are hangouts where vintage bones meet modern polish, where a poolside spritz feels cinematic, and where special details create a memorable sense of place.

At Hotel Willa in Taos, New Mexico, for instance, every corner celebrates the local community —whether it’s the art hanging in the rooms, the ceramics used to plate the farm-to-table cuisine, or the on-site gallery spotlighting the area’s creatives. “The hotel has little pockets of various visions, and our job is to make sure they sit together in harmony,” says Sana Keefer, head of brand at Casetta Hotels, a company known for breathing new life into historic spaces.

While layouts and amenities have evolved, the spirit of connection that defined the classic motel endures. “Growing up, one of the things that was really charming about the motel experience was the opportunity to meet total strangers, even if it was just for one night,” says Okrant. Those chance encounters still happen — only now they unfold around a fabulous firepit, a bubbling jacuzzi, or a barrel sauna with a view.

Adventure, however, remains the main attraction. “For some hotels and resorts, the goal is to keep everyone on property as long as possible, but for us, it’s the opposite,” says Keefer of Hotel Willa, which sits at the entry to Taos’ downtown historic district. “We’re here for you when you come back, but you need to see what this town has to offer.”

From the high desert to the not-so-haughty Hamptons, the motel is officially back — and it’s serving main character energy. Here, six standout stays leading the revival.

Hotel Willa: Taos, New Mexico

Once the Indian Hills Inn, this mid-century, adobe-style motel in Taos, New Mexico, required a six-year renovation to bring it into the modern era. “It was in complete disrepair, to the point where you needed to wear proper footwear walking through and had to be careful of what might be dripping down from the ceiling,” says Keefer. That time, however, gave the team a chance to tap into the town’s creative pulse, resulting in an art-filled oasis where community and culture collide. Highlights include an artist-in-residence program, an adjacent gallery, a glistening pool set against the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, a cold plunge and cedar sauna, and 50 spacious rooms outfitted with rainfall showerheads and Aesop amenities. At its heart is Juliette, the property’s effortlessly chic bar and restaurant, where guests and locals mingle over regionally inspired dishes and craft cocktails. Here, nostalgia and newness coexist beautifully, celebrating the character (and characters) of this storied escape.

When converting the former Seabreeze Motel into a laid-back yet luxe retreat in Westhampton, New York, Elizabeth Bakhash’s first move was to “completely reimagine the footprint of the property.” Out went the parking lot — replaced by lush perennial gardens — and in came The Barn, a freestanding lobby that nods to Long Island’s duck-farming heritage. The 12 guest rooms are wrapped in soft greens and coastal blues pulled straight from the landscape, creating a serene sanctuary that feels blissfully removed from New York City (even though it’s just a two-hour train ride away). Mornings begin with a locally sourced breakfast before guests hop on complimentary bikes or zip off in a rentable Moke to explore town or hit the beach. “You can really do anything —except go over 35 miles per hour,” jokes Bakhash of the open-air vehicle. This is the kind of place that moves at its own unhurried pace, and that’s exactly the point.

Whether you’re heading to Big Bear Lake, California, to hit the slopes or escape the summer heat, this mid-century lodge turned modern mountain escape offers the ultimate respite. “Everything is inspired by the views,” says Keefer of the 42 warm, wood-accented guest rooms, sunset-facing firepits, and year-round heated pool. “We have two saunas — one indoor and one barrel infrared positioned right on the sand,” she adds. “You can enjoy your sauna session while looking out at the lake.” For the bold, there’s a cold plunge; for the rest, a steamy hot tub perfect for après-ski recovery. After a day of hiking, biking, or snow sports, guests can refuel at De La Nonna Big Bear, the hotel’s waterfront restaurant, where fresh slices and natural wine from the cult-favorite L.A. pizzeria pair perfectly with panoramic vistas.

If it’s retro charm you’re after, the Interstate Inn in Stephenville, Texas, delivers in spades. Originally built in 1965, the 33-room property has undergone a thorough refresh, but a few relics of the past remain, including Sputnik clocks, an original Knoll credenza, a coin-operated Magic Fingers vibrating bed (room 106), and a king-size waterbed (room 114). Between dips in the pool, evenings by the firepit, or lounging in the vibrant two-story lobby, guests can soak up the motel’s colorful interiors and playful charm. When hunger strikes, head to The Seeker, a mid-century–inspired restaurant that reimagines the classic roadside diner. Led by James Beard Award–winning chef Stephan Pyles, the menu fuses Southern comfort with bold, unexpected flavors (think veal osso buco with creamy grits).

This property has lived many lives — first as the Clark Camp in 1933, then the Grand Canyon Camp in the 1940s, and later the Thunderbird Inn in 1957. Today, it channels the spirit of Route 66 with a modern, design-forward edge. Perfectly situated on the main strip in Williams, Arizona, it’s an ideal basecamp for adventure (especially with the Grand Canyon Railway offering daily departures to the South Rim). Trailborn draws on this Southwestern heritage to create a lively hub for locals and travelers alike, complete with a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, and nostalgic pastimes like bocce and cornhole. Guests can borrow bikes, Nocs binoculars, and coolers for a full day of exploring before getting their kicks (and frozen cocktails) at Miss Kitty’s, the hotel’s steakhouse, grill, and bar.

Smack in the middle of wine country, River Lodge is the kind of spot that makes you want to drop your keys, order a drink, and stay awhile. Once a midcentury motor lodge slated for demolition, the 28-room property in Paso Robles, California, was given a second life, its iconic Googie-style architecture, clean lines, and 1950s futuristic flair lovingly restored. The bright red MOTEL sign still glows above the 21+ pool and hot tub, serving as a beacon for design lovers and daydreamers alike. Just steps away, Ciao Papi, the property’s al fresco eatery, keeps the good vibes (and vino) flowing. When you’re ready to venture out, you’re within sipping distance of more than 200 wineries and a handful of Michelin-approved restaurants.