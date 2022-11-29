Reese Witherspoon Matched Her Christmas Tree To Her Rainbow Bookshelf & We’re Obsessed

Whether you like it or not, the practice of organizing bookshelves by color is alive and well. Thanks in large part to The Home Edit and its team’s penchant for rainbow-hued storage, it’s become an extremely popular method of keeping books in order. And apparently, it’s now so beloved, it’s moving beyond just shelves. Case in point: Reese Witherspoon’s rainbow Christmas tree, which the actor and entrepreneur shared in a recent Instagram post. Yep: Not only does the Hello Sunshine founder have her novels in ROYGBIV-inspired order, but she carried the look over into her festive decor to match.

It’s not hard to understand the reasoning behind this decision. Sure, the practice of organizing books by color may be controversial, but it’s impossible to deny that it’s an extremely satisfying (not to mention clean) aesthetic. Recreated on the tree in this space, the effect is very much the same — especially when they’re paired together.

However, that’s definitely not the only reason to try Witherspoon’s rainbow Christmas tree look. The approach is also a great nontraditional way to add a festive spirit. Yes, it features the classic red and green hues — but it also goes far outside of the typical palette to make for an unexpected look. Of course, at the end of the day, it’s also just fun. Because how often do you see such a playful explosion of color on an adult’s holiday tree?

Fortunately, while it does seem pristine, Witherspoon’s rainbow look is an easy one to recreate. You can simply follow the ROYGBIV acronym for the order of your colors, and invest in ornaments in a variety of shapes and textures for the hue in each row. Finish the look with a tree topper that subtly features the bright color scheme. And choose whatever tree you’d like — while the one in Witherspoon’s video is the typical green, this would look equally as good on a white or even silver tree.

Classic Christmas colors in your decor are always beautiful. But if you want to break out of the box this year and infuse some serious cheer (while indulging in all your organization fantasies) you can’t go wrong with this look. Start shopping the essentials to recreate it, ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.