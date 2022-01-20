Rebecca Minkoff Enters The Home Decor Space With The Goal To Make Your Bedroom A Sanctuary

If you’re a fan of fashion designers expanding into home, prepare yourself — because one of the biggest names in the industry just got in on the trend. Luxury handbag, accessory, footwear, and apparel brand Rebecca Minkoff has officially launched a home collection, joining the leagues of labels lately doing the same.

The drop came on Jan. 18, and hit the designer’s site with the range of bedding featuring Minkoff’s signature prints and bright, tonal hues. Now available for pre-order on RebeccaMinkoff.com, the line includes four-piece sheet sets, as well as three-piece quilt sets and shams. Rebecca Minkoff HOME items come in sizes from full to California king, and prices range from $49 to $249.

It may seem unexpected for the iconic accessories creator to make her foray into interiors now; but for Minkoff, as with many others who have recently launched decor lines, the decision was simply influenced by life in a pandemic.

“We have all spent a lot of time at home the past 20 months!” said Minkoff in a press release. “During the process of renovating and moving into my new home, I was inspired to transform a space that was originally designed for living from five to nine but now would also include nine to five. As I shaped the space with my designer, Stephanie Gaelick, I wanted to focus on the bedroom as my haven to go to when I need to rejuvenate, refresh, and get away.”

And that’s how Rebecca Minkoff HOME was born — with the idea that “our bed is now a more sacred place than ever.” Enter: The brand’s new “cozy, warm, and inviting” bedding, which was designed to make the bedroom a sanctuary for relaxation. “These sustainable solid sheet sets are unique as they evoke the sun-bleached, loved, and worn vibe that emulates times spent in warmer climates, while the patterns are meant to easily mix and match to bring your personal taste to life,” continued Minkoff.

Of course, while the line is about creating an oasis at home, it also brings elements of style — unsurprisingly, since Minkoff has been serving fashionable customers for years. The bedding reflects her signature “bohemian femininity”; throughout the line, you’ll find Jacobean Floral, Aztec Weave, and Evil Eye patterns, as well as those aforementioned “sun-bleached” hues, Turmeric, Clay, and Natural. Thus, you have a choice of creating a solid, tonal look or a more eclectic aesthetic; the range of options makes it customizable to your preferences.

Check out the new HOME collection now, exclusively on Rebecca Minkoff’s site.