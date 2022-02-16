Here’s Where We’ll Be Shopping For The Best Decor Deals This Presidents’ Day

According to data from RetailMeNot, a whopping 58 percent of Americans are looking for deals on Presidents’ Day weekend. And coming in near the top of the list of items they’re shopping for? Home furniture. Clearly, plenty of people are aware of just how easy it is to save on home goods during this holiday. And they’re not wrong, as the 2022 Presidents’ Day decor sales are already proving.

RetailMeNot’s Shopping Expert Kristin McGrath confirms this. “Many retailers place an emphasis on home goods during Presidents’ Day sales, dropping prices of linens, decor, and kitchenware by up to 50 percent,” she says. Thus, you’ll probably want to start shopping immediately — especially since many of the savings events start early.

“Presidents’ Day sales are already here, with several major retailers, including Ashley Furniture, Overstock, Lowe's, and more sending deals live,” McGrath explains. “So plan to shop the entire week. Many sales will conclude at the end of Monday, but we tend to see some ‘extending savings’ offers continue into the week after Presidents’ Day. To take full advantage of savings AND selection, shop early rather than late.”

It’s unlikely you need any more encouragement to start browsing. So without further ado, keep scrolling to find some of the best deals for the holiday, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Crane & Canopy is offering shoppers up to 70 percent off bedding, rugs, decor, and more from Feb. 17 through Feb. 21. No code is necessary to get the discounts.

Use the code PREZ20 to get 20 percent off sitewide at Allswell from Feb. 14 until Feb. 22.

From Feb. 17 through Feb. 21, enter the code PRES30 to take an additional 30 percent off Riley’s Last Chance items.

Starting Feb. 18, you can use the code EXTRA25 to get an additional 25 percent off all sale items on Rifle Paper Co. The deal lasts until Feb. 21.

With the exception of Spaces partner products and last call items, everything at Brooklinen is 15 percent off from Feb. 16 until Feb. 23. The offer is applied upon checkout.

From Feb. 11 through Feb. 22, secondhand furniture marketplace Kaiyo is offering customers 15 percent off orders of $2,500 or more, plus free delivery, with the code CRUSH.

Take 20 percent off in-stock products sitewide (with some exclusions) on Annie Selke from Feb. 17 until Feb. 22 using the code PRESDAY20 at checkout.

Modloft’s sale starts Feb. 18, and features 15 percent off all items until end of day on Feb. 21.

Article’s Presidents’ Day sale lasts through Feb. 21, and includes up to 20 percent off select items.

Take 15 percent off all new products (with a minimum order value of $120) at Fab Habitat when you use the code FABNEW15 from Feb. 18 through Feb. 28.

Floyd is offering 15 percent off sitewide when you use the the code VOTEFLOYD during checkout.