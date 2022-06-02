What To Buy From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, From Luxury Glasses To Chic Pillows

There’s pretty much never a time when you can’t find a good deal in the home category on Nordstrom’s site. Whether it’s just its usual markdowns or one of its big, buzzy sales, there’s almost always a good discount to be had. That said, there are definitely moments when the prices (and products) are better than others — and one of the best, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, is happening now with pages upon pages of deals on a surprisingly great selection of home goods.

Through June 5, the department store is offering up to 60 percent off decor, cookware, bedding, candles, and much more. Major brands like All-Clad, Riedel, Barbour, Chilewich, Off-White, and more are included, with some of their sleekest, chicest products on markdown. That’s no joke: Among the edit is a Boy Smells candle set for less than $40, kate spade new york drinking glasses for just under $50, an All-Clad waffle maker for a whopping $50 off, and even a Cecilie Bahnsen pillow marked at 40 percent off.

In other words, you won’t find deals like this often — and there’s no time to lose in scoring them. Find our top picks below, and head over to Nordstrom’s sale section to shop the entire selection before it’s gone.

