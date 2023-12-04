The decision to travel to Japan isn't a difficult one — it's a destination that delivers on just about everything across history, arts and crafts, nature, hospitality, and culture. Rather, the challenging choice arises when figuring out which part of Japan one should plan their visit around. Tokyo and Kyoto are obvious picks (and exceptional ones, at that), but if you're looking to stray from the popular routes, the ancient city of Nara should be on your itinerary.

Getting to Nara from the states requires a flight into one of Tokyo's two main airports: Narita or Haneda (the latter is often preferred among frequent travelers and although it's traditionally been more common for domestic flights, international airlines like Delta now service the Haneda airport with direct flights from hubs such as DTW and LAX). From there, you can take the high-speed 'bullet' train to Kyoto and then onto Nara, which is around a four-hour journey. Make the JW Marriott Nara your home base while in town; it's an elegant wood-filled space with soaring ceilings and authentic Japanese dining concepts including Teppanyaki, Sushi, and Kaiseki.

Though Tokyo is the current capital of Japan, Nara was the country's very first (710 AD — 794 AD). Because of this, Nara is often referred to as the cradle of Japanese culture. "Before I migrated from Tokyo, I considered Kyoto but ultimately chose Nara to live," local guide and interpreter Chiaki Suzuki tells TZR, noting that the city's historic atmosphere of an ancient capital and compact size were key factors in her decision (Nara is just a quarter the size of Kyoto, in comparison). "Moreover, if you took a bus for just 10 minutes you are in the virgin forest. Among tall trees, large rocks, and waterfalls I can feel why the ancient people used to awe and worship nature here," she says.

Despite its small size, Nara punches above its weight with regards to culture: it's considered the birthplace of sake, it invented shaved ice (kakigori), is well-known for its prized ink, has over 1200 roaming sacred deer, and boasts some of the most prized historic temples and shrines in all of Japan — and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Indeed, there is much to discover and fall in love with in Nara. Continue below for six experiences for a memorable trip to the ancient capital.

See the Divine Deer of Nara Up Close

There are just over 1200 deer that roam freely around Nara Park. "Coming from the train station, travelers will find the first group of deer within just five minutes of walking," Suzuki says, adding that visitors and locals alike may feed them a rice husk and wheat cracker that is safe for their digestive systems. While this may sound gimmicky or like a tourist trap — it isn’t. "It's not an amusement park," she says, adding that the deer and humans have coexisted in Nara for over a thousand years and that the former are considered sacred animals. While in town head to Nara Park, purchase a few crackers, and enjoy this unique opportunity to interact with wildlife. Fun fact: "If you hold the deer cracker high in front of them, they will bow at you," Suzuki says.

Take a Tour of Ancient Buddhist Temples

To immerse yourself fully and meaningfully in Japanese culture is to understand its two main religions: Shintoism and Buddhism. "Buddhism came to Japan in the 6th century when Nara was the capital. It had a significant impact and many temples were built here," Suzuki explains. One example of this is Todaiji Temple, a UNESCO Heritage site that is known for having one of the largest statues of Buddha in the entire country and the oldest surviving wooden structure in the entire world. There is also the Yakushi-ji temple, which was built in the 7th century and features two striking pagodas situated in front of a lotus garden.

Converse With Nature at Shinto Shrines

Japan's other key religion is Shintoism, known for its worship of nature. It's the country's earliest religion and can be traced back thousands of years. Visitors can experience this historic culture by visiting one of the many fiery orange shrines, like the Omiwa Jinja (considered by many as the oldest shrine in all of Japan). There is also the Kasuga Taisha Shrine that is distinguishable by its bronze and stone lanterns that are covered in moss and often visited by the city's sacred deer.

Visit a Countryside Tea Farm

Tea was first introduced to Japan during Nara's period as the capital city and therefore its history is innately intertwined with the country’s tea culture. Visitors can enjoy this heritage through a tea ceremony at a local temple such as the Jikoin Temple. Or one can also venture to the countryside to visit a tea farm and do a tasting, like at Tea Uekubo, which is a private tea plantation that only accepts a few tour groups each year, promising an intimate, unique experience.

Set Off On a Sacred Trail or Pilgrim Path

Break a sweat and commune with nature on one of the many trails surrounding Nara. Begin your day with lunch at Katsui, a popular spot for hikers that's located next to the Tenri Trail Center and on the Yamanobe no Michi trail. The trail is part of Japan's oldest road and is a treasure trove of historic sites including shrines, temples, and tombs.

Indulge in Nara Culinary Specialties

Nara is a city of culinary delights, known and beloved for its pickles, persimmons, shaved ice, honey, sake, and beyond. There are 24 Michelin-star restaurants in town where you can savor Nara's signature ingredients, such as persimmon leaf sushi or green tea rice porridge — or opt for a local eatery with equally enticing flavors. And regardless of what time of year you visit, don't leave Nara without enjoying the iconic kakigori shaved ice.