Mara Hoffman’s New Decor Collab Is All About Creating A More Peaceful Home

Scroll through fashion designer Mara Hoffman’s site at any point, and you’re guaranteed to find an abundance of bright colors, unique silhouettes, and playful details. Yes, the New York-based creative is known for the bold prints and hues in her designs — which is why you may be surprised to find that Hoffman’s new home collaboration with West Elm features an aesthetic that’s almost completely opposite of the clothing she creates.

Launched Sept. 12, the 28-piece collection has nothing of the vibrancy of Mara Hoffman ready-to-wear pieces. Rather, it’s more of a lesson in quiet beauty. Featuring furniture, lighting, decor, and textiles in a palette of warm neutrals, black, and white, the assortment is actually inspired by the designer’s own nature-filled life at her home in upstate New York. According to the brand, it’s a reflection of the balance Hoffman finds outdoors — and, it’s meant to help others discover the same sense of tranquility.

“Designers and artists can bring people into a place of greater ease and peace, rather than create more instability and waste,” explained Hoffman in a press release. “We have this important job to be deeply intentional with what we create in order to help people feel better. When people feel better, they call in experiences that match that feeling. When you wake up and connect to something that makes you feel a higher frequency of beauty and love, you tend to see that in other people.”

As Hoffman noted, though, making the world feel better through this collection isn’t just about the way it looks. Responsible practices were a focus of the collaboration; thus, it was made using sustainable materials like organic cotton, faux shearling created from recycled polyester, and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-approved wood. There are also pieces that are Fair Trade- and NEST-certified. “West Elm and I share a clear alignment and ethos around care, approaching manufacturing with the least amount of harm — the planetary and human-centric side of creating,” said Hoffman.

Courtesy of Mara Hoffman x West Elm

Mara Hoffman x West Elm ranges in price from $20–$699, and is available now on the home retailer’s site. Shop the ultra-serene collection there, or find a few of TZR’s favorite pieces ahead.

