This Low-Sugar Cocktail Is So Refreshing For Summer
It’s equally simple and healthy.
Ashley Tibbits
1 hour ago
Cooling off with a
summery cocktail
doesn’t have to mean consuming a ton of
sugar
. TZR asked mixologists and nutritionists alike for some options that feature fresh ingredients for flavorful but not-too-sweet concoctions you’ll want to sip all season.
Spiked Coconut Water
Christina Towle, certified clinical nutritionist, recommends adding a splash of coconut flavored rum or vodka to your coconut water for a healthier, tropical delight. “You get all the benefits of coconut water with a little spike of fun,” she says.
