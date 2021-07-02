(Entertaining)

This Low-Sugar Cocktail Is So Refreshing For Summer

It’s equally simple and healthy.

By Ashley Tibbits
HaileY Jang/Shutterstock
A watermelon mojito makes a great low sugar cocktail for summer.
Cooling off with a summery cocktail doesn’t have to mean consuming a ton of sugar. TZR asked mixologists and nutritionists alike for some options that feature fresh ingredients for flavorful but not-too-sweet concoctions you’ll want to sip all season. Sasha_P/Shutterstock

Spiked Coconut Water

Christina Towle, certified clinical nutritionist, recommends adding a splash of coconut flavored rum or vodka to your coconut water for a healthier, tropical delight. “You get all the benefits of coconut water with a little spike of fun,” she says. Here Asia/Shutterstock

