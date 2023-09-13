Louis Vuitton Just Launched Its First Podcast

Leading up to its Spring/Summer 2024 collection reveal at Paris fashion week, Louis Vuitton is offering loyal fans a little something to tide them over until then: a podcast. Yes, on September 14, the heritage label’s latest venture, Louis Vuitton [Extended] is embracing the buzzy medium in an effort to “take listeners on a voyage alongside the visionaries that help write Louis Vuitton’s cultural history.”

Fashion journalist and documentary filmmaker Loïc Prigent will be hosting the bi-monthly program, which will feature exclusive interviews with all the top leaders and creatives behind the French brand.

“Through Louis Vuitton [Extended], get to know the creative minds of the Maison — Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of women’s collections; Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, master perfumer; Francesca Amfitheatrof, artistic director of watches and jewelry — and meet the many personalities, artists, designers, athletes, architects, chefs, that play a role in the realisation of Louis Vuitton’s audacious events and collaborations,” reads the official press release.

Kicking things off with a bang is Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams, who will be the very first guest of the podcast. Prigent’s chat with the musician-turned-designer delves into “his sources of inspiration, the creation of the show that lit up the Pont-Neuf on June 20, and much more.” (Williams’ uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams, will also make a cameo in the episode, discussing the emotional performance courtesy of his Voices on Fire choir in the legendary show.)

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

In addition to insider interviews, the subsequent episodes will give listeners behind-the-scenes insight into Louis Vuitton’s high-profile (and high-production) shows as well as additional special events, collaborations, and projects the label has in the pipeline for 2024.

The new podcast will be available on all audio streaming platforms (Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, etc.). For more information, visit louisvuitton.com.