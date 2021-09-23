Loewe Just Dropped The Next It-Hand Soap

Just about a year ago, Loewe gave fans a thrill when it launched a new line of devastatingly chic home fragrances. Clearly, it resonated — because the Spanish fashion label is expanding the category with a collection of Loewe’s very first liquid and bar soaps designed to smell (and look) just as irresistible.

The launch, which is available now, consists of three scents, the names of which you may have seen in previous home fragrance collections: Oregano, Liquorice, and Scent of Marihuana. According to the brand, these were inspired by the Ancient Greek and Roman practice of adding botanical essences with therapeutic properties to baths. Each scent comes in a sleek jar of liquid soap for $60, or a bar of solid soap with an integrated rope for $48.

While the names of each fragrance are simple, the olfactory experiences are not. Oregano, as you could probably guess, smells akin to a Mediterranean garden and features woody, amber notes; Liquorice also has a woody aroma with a touch of sweetness; and Scent Of Marihuana (which, by the way, does not use material from the marijuana or cannabis plant to make its fragrance) is herbal and delicately woody.

Neither are its formulas. No, these products are not just for sight or smell alone (though those properties would certainly suffice). The liquid versions are made with hydrating ingredients such as jojoba oil, aloe vera, and glycerine that make for a nourishing washing experience. The bar soaps feature soothing elements such as shea butter, and some with the antioxidant-rich and exfoliating particles of red algae.

All of the products are available to shop now, and can be purchased on Loewe’s site. Starting Sept. 30, you’ll also be able to pick up the liquid soaps at LOEWE Greene St., and then in LOEWE Miami Design District in November. The bar soaps, however, will continue to only be available online. Ahead, a preview of the new drops.

