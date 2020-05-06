At this point, it’s probably safe to say that you’ve settled into the new normal of living in quarantine. Perhaps you’ve taken on a new hobby for all the hours you’re spending at home. Or maybe you’ve scheduled in routine walks to make sure you’re getting a regular dose of fresh air and Vitamin D. Either way, your downtime has likely become most of your current lifestyle. As the weeks continue to blur into one another, it’s understandable that an escape to a faraway place would be on your mind. But while a spring getaway may not be in the cards this season, the MATCHESFASHION x Loewe Paula’s Ibiza collection will be the next best thing.

If you’re looking for chic and luxurious pieces to transport you to a relaxing destination, the latest collection from Loewe Paula’s Ibiza is chock-full of clothes and accessories that do exactly that. Just in case you aren’t familiar with the Loewe Paula’s Ibiza line, it’s about to be your go-to line for a vacation-ready wardrobe. Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, launched the line in 2016 after finding inspiration in Paula, the renowned Spanish boutique. Since then, Loewe has injected the colorful spirit of Paula — which was founded in 1972, the psychedelic heyday of its hometown Ibiza — into new designs, reviving the famed brand for a new generation.

For its latest collection, Anderson draws from the world of Paula’s founders — Armin Heinemann and Stuart Rudnick, who created the iconic nature-inspired prints the brand became known for. Designs in the new launch use patterns from the founders’ archive and feature a combination of airy silhouettes like the $1,450 Tie-Waist Maxi Kaftan and the $1,700 Asymmetric Gathered Tank Dress as well as cozy loungewear staples and statement-making accessories.

If you want to add a fresh-off-the-beach look to your spring and summer ensembles, wear the $750 Bleached Fisherman Jeans with a linen button-up shirt or with something equally casual, like the Tie-Dye Asymmetric Knotted Top, $450. Looking for a layer you can add on at a moment’s notice? The Striped Melange Cardigan is available for $750 and will be a colorful addition to any outfit.

Of course, you can’t forget about accessories. Loewe is known for its luxury leather goods, and the pieces in the Loewe Paula’s Ibiza collection are no exception. Those who prefer a timeless option will love the Cushion Small Canvas and Leather Tote Bag, $1,200. And anyone who wants a piece that makes a statement, the $1,950 Fan Leather Wristlet Bag was practically made for you.

If you’re ready to start shopping, scroll down to see pieces from the new Loewe Paula’s Ibiza collection at MATCHESFASHION below.