Target’s New Levi’s Collab Is Like A Canadian Tuxedo For Your House

The Canadian tuxedo is a classic that never goes out of style. Sure, iterations like Britney Spears' at the American Music Awards may feel a little dated now, but a simple denim-on-denim look will always be a solid fall-back. It could be argued that the same holds true for your home decor. While it's never been that easy to incorporate a jeans-inspired look into your space, that doesn't mean you shouldn't. Because as the soon-to-launch Levi's for Target collaboration proves, it can actually look pretty cool. And now, it's no longer a challenge.

Dropping on Feb. 28, the collection will include more than 100 products ranging from $3 to $150, many of them featuring Levi's iconic denim. And no, it's actually not all clothing; rather, the categories span dining, dwelling, sleeping, creating, and pets. So really, everything you need to complete your home.

As with Levi's actual jeans, the lineup was made with a focus on durability, so you won't have to worry about being precious with any of your new purchases. In addition to that, it's eco-conscious: The collection has more sustainable certifications and claims than any limited-edition Target design collab before. So, expect to find materials like recycled glass, GoodWeave-certified rugs, and OEKO-TEX-certified pajamas throughout.

With a collection this huge, though, you're probably wondering which items to focus in on first. And undoubtedly, there are a few highlights. For some cozy elements to add to your home, well there are a lot — but don't miss the selection of pillows and seating, such as the Portable Sherpa Folding Accent Stool for $60. On that note, you'll also love the "nesting" category, specifically the plush robes and quilts (a piece that's particularly trendy right now, by the way).

The collaboration also features plenty of dining and barware, in case you're already planning for the dinner parties you'll have when it's safe to gather again. Of that, the rustic plates are a standout, as is the $10 bandana-print serving bowl that practically screams Fourth of July. And don't miss those recycled glasses — there are several iterations, from tumblers to carafes, and they're great for serving in more casual settings.

Again, there's a lot to this launch, and it's all got that Levi's look you know and love. So if you're looking to create a Canadian tuxedo moment in your home (or just add a little Americana style), stay tuned for the drop on Feb. 28 — you'll be able to shop the affordable collection on Target.com and in most Target stores starting then.