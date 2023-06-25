65 Legitimately Amazing Things Under $35 On Amazon

Amazon: A mecca for everything you need, and even more things you just want. But knowing which of those millions of things are worth the money (even — or especially — if the money is minimal) feels like a bit of a trust fall. Consider this list of legitimately amazing things under $35 on Amazon to be your safety net. Curated by TZR shopping editors, these products are all backed by thousands of positive reviews confirming that they live up to the hype — or that their claims are legit. From a pair of sparkling faux-diamond studs that truly look real to a TikTok-famous heatless hair curler that really works, you can trust that these things really are that good.

1 The Cult-Favorite Liquid Exfoliant That Promotes Clearer, Brighter Skin Amazon Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $32 See On Amazon The definition of a cult favorite, Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is one of the very best skin care products you can get for less than $35, per its 60,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers credit it with everything from clearing up “angry, persistent hormonal chin acne” to reducing the appearance of pores and giving “glass skin vibes,” thanks to a simple formula with clarifying salicylic acid and soothing green tea extract. It’s well-tolerated by pretty much every skin type, too.

2 An Adorable, Retro-Inspired Mini Fridge That’s Perfect For Storing Skin Care Amazon Frigidaire Mini Personal Fridge $34 See On Amazon This adorable mini fridge is the perfect size for storing certain skin care products — like eye creams, sheet masks, vitamin C serums, and face tools — to keep them fresher for longer, or to enhance their soothing effects. Of course, you can also use it for snacks and drinks (it can fit up to six 12 ounce cans) in your office or bedroom, and the plug-and-play model makes this a portable option for traveling and road trips. Choose from six cute, retro-inspired colors, like powder blue and mint green.

3 This Clever, Stackable Salad Container That’s A Must For Taking Your Lunch On The Go Amazon Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container $15 See On Amazon This Bentgo salad container will come in handy if you like to take your own lunch to work, for picnics, or if you pack your kids’ lunches. The stackable design comprises an open container on the bottom for your salad greens or grains, and a sectioned top layer for toppings, sides, and dressing (the dressing well even has its own leakproof lid). It even comes with a reusable fork. This amazing little product has earned a lot of love on Amazon, garnering a 4.7-star rating and over 50,000 total ratings to date.

4 A Microfiber Cloth That Legitimately Removes All Your Makeup With Just Water Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser $12 See On Amazon According to its 20,000+ five-star ratings (and at least one five-star review from a drag queen), the MakeUp Eraser’s claim to remove all your makeup using only water is legit. That’s thanks to a unique, dual-sided microfiber construction that activates when wet, catching makeup, dirt, and oil while offering gentle exfoliation. It’s also machine-washable and infinitely reusable, so you’ll end up saving money and product waste in the long-term.

5 This Tiny Portable Phone Charger You Won’t Be Able To Live Without Amazon iWALK Small Portable Charger $30 See On Amazon Once you start using this small-but-mighty portable phone charger, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. It’s about the size of a lipstick, so it can fit inside your tiniest purses, and works quickly to fully charge your phone. “I LOVE this portable charger,” raved one of thousands of reviewers. “I bought this charger for a trip to Europe and it saved me! The charge lasts for 2-3 whole days and I love how easy it is to carry while it is charging your phone.”

6 A Pair Of Jewelry Cleaning Pens That Quickly Refresh Diamonds & Gemstones Amazon CONNOISSEURS Diamond Dazzle Stik (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon This Diamond Dazzle Stik (sold in a pack of two) will make your diamonds and other precious jewelry look brand-new by lifting scratches, dirt, and oils, and the pen format makes it easy to use on even the smallest of stones. It’s another fan-favorite with legions of five-star reviewers, like this one, who wrote: “A few of my nicer rings had gotten cloudy from wear/soap scum. I didn't realize quite how dull and lifeless they were until I used this stick. A quick brush and they were sparkling again in under 2 minutes!”

7 This Electric Wine Opener That Uncorks Bottles In An Instant Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $18 See On Amazon If you tend to be clumsy with traditional wine openers, this best-selling electric wine opener will change the way you drink. (Screwtops, begone.) It smoothly uncorks bottles simply by pressing a button (and it’ll release the cork with another press of the button) — and you don’t even need to cut the foil first. This would make a great gift for oenophiles, too.

8 A Genius Purse Organizer Insert For Keeping All Your Essentials Within Easy Reach Amazon OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert $10 See On Amazon Simple but amazing, this purse organizer insert is designed with 13 pockets in varying sizes to keep all of your things accessible, and the flexible, lightweight felt fabric won’t add any extra weight or bulk. It comes in 15 colors and seven sizes, from mini to X-large (including a couple of slender sizes), so almost any bag in your collection can become instantly organized. Available sizes: Mini — X-Large

Available colors: 15

9 This Clever Hair Mascara That Creates Super-Sleek Buns & Ponytails Amazon BestLand Hair Finishing Stick $7 See On Amazon If you love a slicked-back look, this hair smoothing stick just might be the best under-$10 purchase you make all year. The wax-based formula smooths down flyaways and baby hairs for a perfectly sleek look, just like a classic wax stick, but it’s the mascara-like wand that makes it so genius — it’s easy to use, portable, and basically doubles as a comb.

10 A Pair Of Sparkling Faux-Diamond Studs That Reviewers Swear Look Real Amazon Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $12 See On Amazon According to over 14,000 perfect ratings, these cubic zirconia studs are some of the very best faux diamonds you can find. One reviewer confirmed that “they are NOT cheap looking or feeling,” continuing, “The sparkle of the cz is magnificent - better than a lot of real diamonds out there.” Many others report that they get compliments on these sparkling studs constantly, with none the wiser that they cost well under $35. They come in four finishes, all made of sterling silver. Available sizes: 4 millimeters — 8.5 millimeters

Available finishes: 4

11 These Highly Rated Velvet Hangers That’ll Maximize Your Closet Space Amazon Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Slim, sleek, and space-saving, these velvet hangers will totally transform your closets. Plus, the velvet material ensures that thin, lightweight fabrics, like silk and chiffon, won’t slip off. Available in packs of 30, 50, and 100, they’re the rare Amazon product that’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after over 80,000 shoppers weighed in.

12 A 3-Pack Of Wildly Popular Dermaplaning Razors That’ll Leave Your Skin So Smooth Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) $5 See On Amazon If you’re new to dermaplaning — aka, gently removing peach fuzz and the top layer of dull skin from your face — these are the very best razors to start with, not least because they cost about $5 for a pack of three. The super-fine blades leave your skin super soft and smooth, and they even come with a plastic guard for cleaning up your eyebrow area. They’ve earned best-seller status on Amazon and well over 180,000 ratings to recommend them.

13 This Decadently Soft Faux-Fur Blanket That Looks Designer Amazon Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 See On Amazon Who needs designer faux-fur throws when this under-$30 one is just as soft and cuddly? As one customer shared, “I was so impressed when this came in the mail, it seriously feels and looks 4x more expensive than it is, like it came from Restoration Hardware, Neiman Marcus or Williams Sonoma. I feel so cozy wrapped in it while I work on my laptop or snuggle up with a good book.” It’s double-sided for peak coziness, and it comes in eight decadent colors — many reviewers have picked up a few so they have one for each room in the house. Available colors: 8

14 A Heatless Hair Curling Kit That Customers Say “Works Like A Charm” Amazon Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set $14 See On Amazon If you’re curious about the heatless hair curling trend you may have seen on TikTok and Instagram recently, this Kitsch Heatless Curling Set is a great (and inexpensive) way to try it. The set includes a flexible foam rod and two scrunchies, all wrapped in smooth satin that’ll protect your hair overnight. Amazon shoppers say the results are legit, with one writing, “This works like a charm. I was skeptical at first, especially because I am a restless sleeper and was not sure how it would hold throughout the night. It stayed in place the entire time and beautiful curls appeared when I released the headband. Every person I saw that day stopped to give me compliments on my hair!”

15 These Trendy Cloud Slides That Feel “Like Walking On A Marshmallow” Amazon BRONAX Cloud Slippers $24 See On Amazon These best-selling cloud slides are made of a thick, cushy EVA foam that feels “like walking on a marshmallow,” according to customers. They’ll become your new go-to shoe for padding around the house or pool (they’re also waterproof), and they come in a handful of surprisingly chic colors, including neutrals and brights alike. Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 15-16

Available colors: 16

16 A 7-Piece Yoga Set That Includes Everything You Need To Enhance Your Practice Amazon BalanceFrom GoYoga Set (7 Pieces) $29 See On Amazon Whether you’re just starting out on your yoga journey or looking to deepen your practice with some new gear, this seven-piece yoga set includes everything you need: You’ll get a yoga mat in your choice of half or quarter-inch thicknesses, two blocks, two towels, a knee pad, and a carrying strap, all for the less than the price of most high-end mats. “I have been practicing yoga for 7+ years and this kit is literally perfect for the price,” wrote one customer. “The mat is thick and very long! Nothing feels cheap AT ALL. If I bought this kit separately in any retail store it would easily cost me $100 for this quality.”

17 This Set Of Super-Soft, Extra-Large Beach Towels For Under $20 Amazon Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towel (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon If it’s time to replenish your beach towels (they do tend to get ratty after a couple of seasons), these are a great, less-expensive choice that come highly recommended by at least one TZR editor. They’re extra-large, made of soft ring-spun cotton, and sold in the cutest nautical striped patterns. A set of two will set you back less than $20, so you can stock up with minimal investment.

18 A Set Of Chic Cocktail Glasses That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are Amazon Lysenn Stemless Margarita Glasses (Set of 2) $26 See On Amazon Every well-stocked kitchen needs a selection of cocktail glasses, and with their delicate gold rims, fluted hand-blown glass construction, and stemless silhouette, these are a chic and modern choice — and they look so much more expensive than they really are. Though they’re sold as margarita glasses, they’re appropriate for all kinds of cocktails traditionally served in stem glasses, as well as wine.

19 These Self-Tanning Drops That Beauty Editors & Influencers Swear By Amazon Tanologist Face And Body Drops $19 See On Amazon Beauty editors, influencers, and other beauty insiders swear by these Tanologist drops for achieving a natural-looking, even tan on your face and body. It’s much simpler to apply than traditional self-tanner, as you just need to mix a few drops with your usual face or body moisturizer, and you can easily adjust the depth of your tan by using more or fewer drops. The vegan and cruelty-free formula includes a few good-for-skin ingredients as well, like aloe and grapefruit extract, and it won’t clog your pores. Available shades: 5

20 A TikTok-Viral Hair Oil That Stimulates Healthier, Stronger Hair Growth Amazon Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil $9 See On Amazon This Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is yet another viral product that Amazon reviewers confirm is worth the hype. It’s made with a blend of 30 essential oils and nutrients, including castor oil and biotin, that stimulate the scalp and promote stronger, fuller hair growth. “My hair has grown INCHES just over the past month,” one reviewer wrote, and another echoed, “I really did see a difference, especially in my baby hairs by my face. It really improved the thickness of my hair in the areas where I consistently applied it and rubbed it in. After a lot of hair loss I'm so thankful.” The Black-owned business formulates their products with Black hair in mind, but according to the brand, their products can be enjoyed by people with all hair types and styles.

21 This Classic Tennis Bracelet That Sparkles Like Real Diamonds Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Classic Tennis Bracelet $18 See On Amazon Yet another convincing faux-diamond piece, this tennis bracelet from cult-favorite jewelry brand PAVOI is a classic in every way — and no one would guess the basket-set stones are actually cubic zirconia. One shopper wrote of this best-selling piece that it “looks and feels (weight-wise) completely real,” continuing, “the design and the craftsmanship are top notch as well. Just lovely.” Many others report that it holds up well even after several months of daily wear. Available sizes: 6.5 inches — 7.5 inches

Available finishes: 4

22 This Best-Selling Ice Roller That Soothes & Depuffs Tired Skin Amazon ESARORA Ice Roller $17 See On Amazon This best-selling ice roller has earned over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers rave about its ability to soothe and depuff tired skin. “The product I never knew I needed”, enthused one shopper, who added, “So far I’ve used to relieve jaw tension, sinus pain, headache, puffiness, inflammation, reduce redness...” Simply store it in the freezer and roll your way to happier, fresher skin whenever you’re in need. Available colors: 12

23 A “Smart” Notebook That Can Last You A Lifetime Amazon Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $20 See On Amazon If you purchase this Rocketbook reusable notebook, you may never have to buy another notebook again; the 36-page, lined spiral notebook is made of composite paper that, when combined with the use of a Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter, can be wiped clean. Cloud compatible, all of your notes can be saved to the Rocketbook app and transferred to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, or iCloud, so you save space as well. This handy device could last you a lifetime. Available colors: 16

24 These Nipple Pads That Are Much Comfier (& Less Restricting) Than A Bra Amazon NIPPIES Nipple Covers Adhesive Silicone Pasties $27 See On Amazon You may never return to normal bras again after trying out these nipple pads; made of comfortable and supportive silicone designed to withstand heat and humidity, the pads securely adhere to skin and lie smoothly under clothing, providing bra-like coverage without any straps. And they’re reusable, so when you’re done, simply remove, rinse, and place in the accompanying case. Perfect for special occasions when you’re in a strappy, off-shoulder, or low cut dress, these are a must for any fashion kit. Available sizes: Small (A - C Cups); Large (D+ Cups)

Available colors: 5

25 A Laptop Light So You Always Look Amazing On Zoom Calls Amazon Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit $22 See On Amazon With a laptop light like this one, you’ll always look amazing on Zoom calls, no matter the time of day or location; no more hunting around for the best light. Three color temperatures and five levels of brightness allow you to perfectly customize your lighting experience, while a clamp easily and securely clips to your laptop. Whether you’ve got an upcoming business meeting, or you’re filming for your YouTube channel, this light will ensure you look your best.

26 This Exfoliating Brush That Helps Prevent Ingrowns Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $9 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a product to help prevent ingrown hairs, consider this exfoliating brush. The firm, flexible bristles can be used prior to or after waxing, shaving, or other hair removal treatments to gently exfoliate and unclog pores for smooth skin that’s less prone to bumps and ingrowns. Safe to use anywhere on the body, this brush is guaranteed to become a grooming essential.

27 A Compact, Travel-Friendly Clothes Steamer Amazon polardo Portable Travel Garment Steamer $40 See On Amazon At only 3.4 by 7.7 inches and 1.2 pounds, this portable garment steamer is small and lightweight enough to pack in a suitcase, making it ideal for any upcoming trips. In spite of its small size, it’s still powerful enough to rid your clothes of wrinkles, it heats up in 25 seconds, and can be operated for up to 10 minutes at a time. As one Amazon shopper raved, “This is a must for any trip!”

28 This Root Cover-Up Powder That Pros Use To Fake A Fuller Hairline Amazon Color Wow Root Cover Up $35 See On Amazon Don’t stress if you haven’t had time to make it to the salon for a root touch-up; this root cover up powder can be used to cover unwanted roots and fill in gaps, but it’s also used by pros to fake a fuller hairline (an especially handy trick when you’re rocking an updo). Available in an array of shades ranging from pale blond to deep brunette, this product is smudge and sweat-resistant, made of a reflective mineral powder for a look that’s dimensional and natural, and and boasts over 9,000 five-star Amazon ratings.

29 A Mini Blender & To-Go Cup In One Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $17 See On Amazon Not only does this Hamilton Beach personal blender come with a travel lid so you can use it as a to-go cup, but it’s powerful enough to blend up frozen fruit, ice, and greens just like a full-size blender. Over 60,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating on Amazon thus far.

30 This Seamless Bra That’s Completely Invisible Under Clothes — & So Comfy Amazon Calvin Klein Seamless Triangle Bra $31 See On Amazon A wardrobe essential, this Calvin Klein bra is made of seamless, smooth microfiber that’s completely invisible under clothes, and so comfy that one shopper raved it’s “like wearing nothing but at the same time being supported”. The pullover design features lightly lined cups, adjustable straps, and a V-neckline. You’ll reach for this bra constantly. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

31 An Exfoliating Cleanser Made With Papaya Enzymes To Leave Your Skin Baby Soft Amazon Hanalei Company Powder Face Cleanser $16 See On Amazon This powder face cleanser by Hanalei is formulated with natural papaya enzymes to gently exfoliate and leave your skin baby soft, while Hawaiian noni helps prevent skin from drying out. One Amazon shopper enthused, “This product makes my face feel amazing...after one use I could tell the difference!” The reviews of this product are as glowing as its results.

32 This Foldable Mirror That Lights Up & Magnifies Amazon Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror $30 See On Amazon If you’re serious about creating flawless makeup looks, you know good lighting is key, and with this backlit magnifying mirror, you’ll have access to professional makeup studio-level lighting every time you pull out that mascara wand. Not only does this mirror light up, it also magnifies (so you won’t miss a detail), and the lightweight and portable design features a dual power supply so you can use it at home or on the go.

33 The Most Amazing Smelling Mist For Your Hair & Body Amazon Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '71 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $23 See On Amazon Top notes of caramelized vanilla and salt combine with hints of white chocolate, macadamia, and coconut blossom to create Sol de Janeiro’s warm, intoxicating Cheirosa ‘71 fragrance mist, which can be used on both your body and hair. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, this travel-friendly mist is a surefire way to get compliments, as many reviewers have reported. “I’ve gotten compliments from complete strangers telling me I smell like honey glazed ham on thanksgiving saying it makes their mouth water!” reported one person.

34 A Blush Palette That Gives The Perfect Semi-Sheer Wash Of Color Amazon I'm Meme Palette Afternoon Tea Blusher $22 See On Amazon Get the perfect semi-sheer wash of color with this blush palette, which includes three shades so you can customize your look. It’s a favorite with TZR editor Jen Fiegel, who says, “It's VERY sheer like most Korean blushes, but makes for a really great brightening setting powder with a pink, coral, and lavender tone.”

35 A Super-Soft Pillowcase Made of Pure Mulberry Silk Amazon J JIMOO Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $17 See On Amazon Whether you buy this 100% mulberry silk pillowcase for its super-soft texture, or because silk is super gentle on (and therefore better for) your hair and skin, it’s sure to elevate your sleep experience. Silk is also a natural temperature regulator, so it’ll help keep you cool in hot weather and warm when things turn chilly, too.

36 A Cold Brew Maker That Make It Effortless To Always Have Iced Coffee On Hand Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27 See On Amazon If you’re obsessed with cold brew, don’t miss this Bean Envy cold brew coffee maker; it makes it effortless to always have iced coffee on hand. Simply add boiling water to coffee grounds and refrigerate to satisfy your caffeinated cravings. Dual silicone rings and a tight fit cap ensure your brew stays fresh for days.

37 A 4-Pack Of Microfiber Hair Towels That Dry Your Hair Faster, & With Less Frizz Amazon Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel $29 See On Amazon These Turbie Twist microfiber hair towels dry your hair faster, and with less frizz, than your average towel. Made from a super-absorbent material created specifically for drying hair, it twists and loops into a secure turban that will stay on your head until you’re ready to remove it. “Soft and easy to use” reported one Amazon shopper, continuing, “they wick away a lot more water than I thought. They're comfy and so much lighter than wrapping a bath towel in my hair.”

38 This Portable Lamp With A Rechargeable, Long-Lasting Battery Amazon O’Bright Portable LED Touch Sensor Table Lamp $30 See On Amazon Convenience marries style in this portable LED lamp. It features a touch sensor with three levels of brightness, and has a rechargeable, long-lasting battery so you won’t have to worry about changing any lightbulbs, let alone fuss with any cords, and the sleek metallic finish and minimal design can combine with so many styles of interior design, whether mid-century or modern.

39 The Cult-y French Moisturuzer That Beauty Prows Swear By Amazon Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $15 See On Amazon So many beauty pros swear by cult-favorite French moisturizer Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, it’s no wonder over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. A best-seller since the 1950s, it’s appropriate for all skin types and makes an excellent makeup primer as well (that’s how makeup artists tend to use it). And with all of that to recommend it, it’s still available for only $15.

40 An Under-$10 Satin Scarf That’s *So* Versatile Amazon corciova Satin Hair Scarf $9 See On Amazon This satin scarf is so versatile — it can be worn around your ponytail, neck, or handbag strap, to name just a few ideas, but it also makes a cute head wrap both for sleeping in and for wearing out. (You may even be able to wear it as a tube top.) Not only is it super versatile, with over 23,000 five-star Amazon ratings, but it’s also incredibly popular, and it’s available in so many cute prints, it’s hard to say no, especially since it’s only $9. Available colors: 100+

41 The Best-Selling Pet Hair Remover That People Call A “Life Changer” Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon People call this best-selling pet hair remover a life-changer; one Amazon shopper raved, “This gets the job done immediately and there’s no waste...Couple of passes and the hair is completely gone.” No need to worry about adhesives, batteries, or plugs; simply roll over the area covered in pet hair, and then press the button to dispose of the unwanted hair. Easy as that, and for a price well under $35, which qualifies for status as legitimately amazing.

42 An Under-$20 Serum That Contains Everything You Need Amazon Naturium Niacinamide Serum $16 See On Amazon This Naturium serum might be under $20, but it’s packed with everything you need for healthy, happy skin, like niacinamide and zinc, to help soothe, brighten, and promote a more even, balanced complexion. There’s also hyaluronic acid and vitamin E in here for plenty of hydration, so it ticks pretty much every skin care box imaginable. Suitable for all skin types, it can be used both morning and night under your moisturizer and sunscreen.

43 This Cult-Favorite Tool For Removing Unwanted Facial Hair Painlessly Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover $19 See On Amazon As small as a tube of lipstick but powerful enough to remove unwanted hair, this painless hair remover has a spinning head with teeny tiny blades and an LED light, which allows you to effortlessly and precisely zap hair from your chin, cheeks, neck, or even armpits and legs — anywhere you’d like to remove hair. Gentle enough for even everyday use, this sleek and handy gadget will only set you back $19.

44 This Super-Popular Tank Top & Sports Bra In One Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra $23 See On Amazon The V-neckline and cropped length of this longline sports bra make for such a cute tank top, but the U-shaped back, sweat-wicking material, and built-in full-coverage bra make it an equally strong contender for hitting the gym. However you wear it, the soft and stretchy fabric and cute-yet-casual style are sure to become a wardrobe staple.

45 This Budge-Proof Liquid Lipstick That Stays On Through Coffee, Meals, & More Amazon Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick $7 See On Amazon Drink your coffee, eat your lunch, sip that martini — whatever your day has in store, this budge-proof liquid lipstick will stay on through it. Available in dozens of shades, from classic reds and pinks to bolder purples and dark browns, it features a long-lasting formula that one TZR beauty writer (and over 70,000 Amazon reviewers) swears by: “This lipstick stayed on through coffee, lunch, and dinner—I couldn’t believe it when I had to reach for my makeup remover at the end of the day!” Available shades: 38

46 A Dry Brush That Also Gives You A Mini Massage Amazon MainBasics Dry Body Exfoliating Brush $9 See On Amazon The natural bristles of this dry brush are combined with rubber nodules that also give you a mini massage, so you can add that to the benefits of exfoliation and lymphatic drainage. Featuring a durable wood base and anti-slip hand strap, one Amazon shopper raved “it's the perfect combo of cleansing and getting a few seconds of a 'mini massage'!”

47 This Utensil Organizer That Expands To Fit Any Drawer Amazon Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer $30 See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen storage with this bamboo drawer organizer; its adjustable design expands to fit any drawer. Varying sized compartments have space for serving spoons, and cooking and measuring tools in addition to cutlery, lending the look of a custom-built drawer for only $30. Available sizes: 2

48 These Slim, Clever Organizers That Fit Between Your Car Seats Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Gap Organizer (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Anyone with a car can benefit from these clever organizers; only $17, they’re slim enough to fit between your car seats, and can store extra phone chargers, or sunglasses, among other things. Each organizer includes spacers so you can adjust the size to ensure a secure fit, and they happen to be quite popular, too, with over 7,000 five-star Amazon reviews.

49 A Self-Watering Pot To Keep Your Plants Happy Without Much Effort Amazon craft your space Self Watering Terracotta Pot $24 See On Amazon You love your plants, but you’re busy — don’t fret, since this self-watering terracotta pot can help. The minimal, versatile design features a pot, a base which you’ll fill with water, and a hydrophilic wick which extends from the pot to the base, allowing it to draw moisture and water your plant. You’ll never have to worry about being a neglectful plant parent again.

50 This Exfoliating Foot Mask That Leaves Your Skin Impossibly Soft Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon “This product does exactly what it claims” raved one Amazon shopper of this exfoliating foot mask, “and left my feet feeling baby soft!” For a mere $12, a blend of fruit acids and extracts helps to slough away dead skin cells, leaving your feet impossibly soft. Shoppers adore this product so much, over 45,000 of them have given it a five-star rating, Available scents: 10

51 The Best-Selling Detangling Brush With Over 50,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Crave Naturals Detangling Brush $17 See On Amazon Over 50,000 shoppers have given this best-selling detangling brush a five-star rating; the firm bristles easily glide through wet, tangled hair without causing pain, making it especially popular with parents of curly-haired kids. One enthusiastic shopper reported, “My daughter constantly has tangles and hates brushing her hair, this is the best brush we've tried, for dry or wet hair.” It comes in a travel size, too, so you can take the detangling magic on the road.

52 This USB Charging Station To Organize And Charge All Your Devices Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Station $34 See On Amazon You can store and charge all your tablets and phones with this USB charging station; it’s got separators to ensure devices stay organized, and it’s available in both four and six-port options, and includes cords compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad, Android, Kindle Fire, and Samsung. Built-in LED indicators light up when charging is complete. At only $34, you must might need one for every room in your house.

53 This Re-Usable Beeswax Food Wrap That Holds Shape Amazon Bee's Wrap Food Wrap (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon This food wrap is made of certified organic cotton coated in reusable beeswax to make a food-safe covering that will hold whatever shape you form it around, whether that’s a bowl, a bunch of lettuce, or an avocado; you can use even use it to pack snacks like almonds or berries on the go. You can choose from several cute prints; whichever you choose, you’ll get three different sizes to accommodate small items like an onion, or larger items like bunches of lettuce or mixing bowls. When you’re done, a quick wash with mild soap and water is all that’s needed to revive it for another use.

54 These Aesthetic Glass Cups With Bamboo Lids Amazon VITEVER Glass Cups with Bamboo Lids (6-Pack) $21 See On Amazon If you’ve been wanting your beverages to look like they belong on an influencer’s Instagram account, this six-pack of glass cups with bamboo lids is your chance. A surprisingly affordable $21, these glasses have a modern cylindrical shape that tapers slightly at the top, and each glass comes with a matching bamboo lid and glass straw. Whether you’re drinking tea, iced coffee, or plain old water, your bevvies have never been so chic.

55 These Soothing Patches To Help Heal Pimples Amazon Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (60-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Pop these patches on anytime you’re hoping to heal a pimple fast; they’re made of gentle, translucent adhesive that will cling to your skin and help keep out bacteria, as hydrocolloid extracts work to heal the actual blemish. Plus, these patches will prevent you from picking at them. For only $14, you’ll get a pack of 60, so you can have extra on hand whenever you need them.

56 A Set Of Award-Winning Bedsheets Amazon Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (4 Pieces) $33 Winner of the Good Housekeeping “Best Budget Buy” award in 2022, this set of bed sheets features a deep-pocketed fitted sheet, and a fabric that’s quick-drying, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating, for the most comfortable sleep imaginable. Not only that, but these sheets are stain- and wrinkle-resistant, and a queen-size set will only set you back $33, which is legitimately amazing. Available sizes: Extra Deep Pocket Twin — Split King Set

Available colors: 40

57 A Microwaveable Popcorn Popper That Makes Homemade Popcorn So Easy Amazon Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $16.99 See On Amazon Love homemade popcorn but hate waiting for the stovetop version to be done? This microwaveable popcorn popper gives you homemade popcorn in a fraction of the time, and the bowl is even collapsible for easy storage when you’re done. “I'm really impressed with this product” raved one Amazon shopper, “It's super simple to use and it makes great popcorn. It cleans up very easily and doesn't take up much room in the cupboards.”

58 A Travel-Friendly Kit For Cocktails On The Go Amazon The Cocktail Box Co. Premium Cocktail Kit $22 See On Amazon Traveling sometime soon? This portable cocktail kit includes everything you need (minus the actual booze) to whip up a top-quality Old Fashioned from the comfort of your plane (or train) seat. Here’s exactly what’s inside: sugar, orange zest, bitters, a muddler spoon, and even a linen coaster. Just add whiskey, ice, and a little bit of water, if you like.

59 This Anti-Chafe Balm That Really Works — & People Swear By Amazon Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Balm $9 See On Amazon Over 5,000 Amazon reviewers swear by this anti-chafe balm that comes in handy stick form for easy, on-the-go application while hiking, biking, or doing any other sort of sweaty activity. Apply it anywhere you tend to chafe, whether on your thighs or near your bra line, and experience immediate relief.

60 These Packing Cubes That Allow You To Fit *So* Much More Into Your Suitcase Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $22 See On Amazon Not only do packing cubes allow you to fit so much more into your suitcase, but they also keep things neat, organized, and easy to find. This five-piece packing cube set also comes with a bonus laundry bag, and each cube is constructed with a mesh top to prevent your clothes from becoming musty. Impressively, they have a near-perfect 4.8-star Amazon rating after more than 19,000 shoppers weighed in.

61 These Comfy Buckle Slides That Look More Expensive Than They Are Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Footbed Sandal with +Comfort $30 See On Amazon Experience the comfort of cork footbed sandals without forking out $60+ on a name-brand pair. These are every bit as cool and comfortable, but they cost just about $30 on Amazon. (If you’re skeptical, just check out the 35,000 five-star Amazon ratings.) Take your pick from over 20 colors, prints, and materials, ranging from metallic rose gold to rugged brown to trendy leopard print. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 6 — 13

62 A Multi-Use Turntable For All Your Storage Needs Amazon Belugahots Lazy Susan Turnable Organizer $18 See On Amazon Turntables, like this one, are so genius because their uses are practically endless. They’re convenient for organizing pantry goods like condiments and spices, but you can also use them in your bathroom or medicine cabinet to hold vitamins and toiletries, or even as a makeshift makeup organizer. This one looks sleeker than most, too, being made of clear, modern acrylic.

63 This Super-Slim Water Bottle That Takes Up No Space In Your Bag Amazon MoChic Flat Water Bottle $25 See On Amazon Take up nearly no extra space in your bag with this super-slim water bottle that lies flat. Reviewers say it’s ideal for traveling, though some people report using it as their go-to water bottle for day-to-day use, too. One person commented, “This was the best purchase I made prior to my vacation in Europe. It fit so easily into my purse and made carrying a water bottle so much easier than a regular round one. Several people stopped and asked where I got it. It's a great, innovative idea for a travel water bottle!” Available colors: 5

64 An Aesthetically Pleasing Foot File That Gets Rid Of Calluses & Dry Skin Bare August Oh So Bare Foot File $15 See On Amazon Finally, a foot file that isn’t an eyesore — and one that works just as well as its more heavy-duty counterparts. This pretty pink file will get rid of all your calluses and dry, thick, flaky skin with ease, yet without any harsh grating that can cause cuts. It even comes with a handy cover for sanitary storage.